More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Metropolitan Electric Train Licitation Bidding Posters Are Published In Costa Rica

    Uniting the main cities of the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Metropolitan Electric Train Licitation Bidding Posters Are Published In Costa Rica

    The government of Costa Rica will publish today in the official newspaper La Gaceta the draft of the bidding...
    Read more
    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Virtual Exhibition Highlights Cultural Wealth of Latin America and the Caribbean

    Climate change, gender equality and the economic recovery of Latin America and the Caribbean are the themes covered by...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    One Of The Seven Costa Rican Wonders! Get To Know “Las Cortinas” Waterfall

    At the lost island of Jurassic Park, in the Siquirres mountains is “Las Cortinas Waterfall”, a waterfall of about...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The government of Costa Rica will publish today in the official newspaper La Gaceta the draft of the bidding poster for the Metropolitan Electric Train, one of the campaign promises of President Carlos Alvarado.

    From that publication, those interested in participating will have 10 days to analyze the draft, make observations to adjust it and create a final bidding poster for the so-called Fast Passenger Train (TRP) that will then enter the stage of public support hearing.

    TIP: Get our latest News content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    In this regard, the executive president of the Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer), Elizabeth Briceño, announced that the next step is to listen to the market, to have the integrating vision of potential bidders, and for that it is necessary to submit the draft of the poster.

    On several occasions, the President has stated that the goal is to put the TRP out to tender before concluding its administration, that is, before May 2022, and for that reason they are advancing in this preparatory phase for the opening of the tender, with which the appeals and complaints.

    Briceño argued that “the advantage of being appealed to us is that the Comptroller’s Office has to pronounce on the entire cartel. If there is any other facts that also need to be adjusted in the bidding process, we will adjust it at once”.

    A major investment for the country

    For the Executive President of Incofer, the entire TRP bidding process should take about six months, a project whose investment amounts to 1,533 million dollars, of which 550 million dollars would come from a loan from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration. According to Incofer, the project will be built by a private consortium in a 35-year concession through an international public tender.

    The TRP will unite the main cities of the provinces of San José, Cartago, Heredia and Alajuela, which make up the Greater Metropolitan Area, where 60 percent of the slightly more than five million inhabitants of Costa Rica reside.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest News content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN S taff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleVirtual Exhibition Highlights Cultural Wealth of Latin America and the Caribbean
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Metropolitan Electric Train Licitation Bidding Posters Are Published In Costa Rica

    The government of Costa Rica will publish today in the official newspaper La Gaceta the draft of the bidding...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    “Costa Rica Solar 2021”: Benefits of The Country’s Energy Path Will Be Addressed

    News TCRN STAFF -
    To publicize the benefits, advances and trends in photovoltaic technology, is the objective of “Costa Rica Solar 2021” that will take place virtually on...
    Read more

    World Health Organization Assures that Vaccines Work Against All Covid-19 Variants

    News TCRN STAFF -
    . The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that vaccines against COVID-19 that have been approved, and that are in use in vaccination campaigns, also...
    Read more

    Acceleration of Demographic Change in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Last year, there was a very large drop in the number of births in the country, which greatly accelerates the demographic trends that we...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Won the Award for the Best Sustainable Stand at the Madrid Tourism Fair 2021

    News TCRN STAFF -
    According to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), their stand at Fitur 2021 occupies 200 square meters, is made of material from previous fairs
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Don't miss out! Get our latest content straight to your inbox by signing up to our newsletter. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »