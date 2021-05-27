More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Students Create Medical Device That Prevents Bladder Pain

    Three students from the TEC Master's Degree in Medical Device Engineering started from the testimony of a patient with chronic pain in her bladder to create the prototype

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Students Create Medical Device That Prevents Bladder Pain

    Three Tico students from the Master's Degree in Medical Device Engineering at the Technological Institute of Costa Rica (TEC),...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Metropolitan Electric Train Licitation Bidding Posters Are Published In Costa Rica

    The government of Costa Rica will publish today in the official newspaper La Gaceta the draft of the bidding...
    Read more
    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Virtual Exhibition Highlights Cultural Wealth of Latin America and the Caribbean

    Climate change, gender equality and the economic recovery of Latin America and the Caribbean are the themes covered by...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Three Tico students from the Master’s Degree in Medical Device Engineering at the Technological Institute of Costa Rica (TEC), created a medical device that prevents bladder pain.

    Marcela Aguilar, Carlos Matamoros and Johel Barrios, started from the testimony of a patient with chronic pain in her bladder to create the prototype that through rotating movements, manages to reduce the pain without cutting the fluid of the urine.

    TIP: Sign up to our newsletter and get our latest Health content straight to your inbox. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “We met a patient who told us about how uncomfortable it was to use a urine collection bag when you have to move and turn to empty, hence our idea of connecting the bag, then it is attached to the device we developed and finally to the catheter to avoid causing him that pain,” Aguilar explained.

    Multiple causes

    The pain in this area is a consequence of urinary incontinence, urine retention and the consequences of surgeries, cancer and diseases of the kidneys and prostate. It is estimated that between 0.02% and 0.07% of the population will need a retention bag and a urinary catheter at some point.

    For this reason, during the needs analysis phase of their initiative, the students visited hospitals and heard testimonies from patients who reported pain when emptying or repositioning the urine collection bag.

    At the end of the master’s degree that is taught in the Coyol Free Zone, the students plan to continue the project that lasted a year and a half, developing a way to help patients with kidney diseases, as well as carry out preclinical tests.

    Importance of strengthening medical sector research

    The master’s degree in Aguilar, Matamoros, and Barrios was tailored for the Life Sciences sector, with the aim of strengthening research, development, and bioengineering in this branch.

    Jorge Cubero, coordinator of the master’s degree, commented: “In CR we are good at manufacturing, the academy can get closer to the industry and be in the focus of all these large and leading global manufacturing companies.”

    Those who study this specialty, obtain knowledge to detect needs in patients, design, manufacture in 3D, develop medical devices, among others.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest Health content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleMetropolitan Electric Train Licitation Bidding Posters Are Published In Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Students Create Medical Device That Prevents Bladder Pain

    Three Tico students from the Master's Degree in Medical Device Engineering at the Technological Institute of Costa Rica (TEC),...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Increase Your Vitamin D Levels By Eating Eggs

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    With the confinement measures following COVID-19, people are less exposed to the sun and therefore produce less vitamin D3 in the skin. A solution...
    Read more

    Peak of COVID-19 Infections in Costa Rica Came a Month Early and Could Now Begin its Decline

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica reached the maximum peak of infections this week, a month before the worst projected scenario, according to the demographer of the Central...
    Read more

    Juan Santamaría Airport Will Have A Laboratory For Covid-19 Rapid Tests

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Starting this Friday, May 14th, the Juan Santamaría International Airport will have a rapid test laboratory to detect the SARV-COV2 virus that causes COVID-19....
    Read more

    World Health Organization Director Asks Not To Vaccinate Children against COVID and Deliver the Doses to Covax Mechanism

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) this past week asked countries not to vaccinate children and adolescents against COVID and rather...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Don't miss out! Get our latest content straight to your inbox by signing up to our newsletter. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »