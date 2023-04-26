Tica Athlete Diana Bogantes Broke the Central American and National Marathon Record that Was 12 Years Old

Tica athlete Diana Bogantes set this Sunday in the London marathon the record, not only national, but also Central American in the discipline, by stopping the timer at 2:33:40.Bogantes reached the finish line almost five minutes before the previous mark, set in 2011 by Gabriela Traña, and which was 2:38:22.

Room for improvement

“These two records are a form of validation that the training is on the right track. Obviously I feel super happy, but also aware of everything that needs to be improved,” said the athlete on the Run 506 page.

Traña’s record, one of the greatest exponents that the country had in this discipline, had been in force since September 2011; that is, it was around 11 and a half years.

For Bogantes, the race lent itself to improving times and reaching the record, considering the route to be very flat.“The course is mostly flat. The swings are small and not that steep. The event lends itself to good weather. There are very good runners in the mass start so at times I was able to stick to groups of men”, she pointed out.

In search of the ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

TheTica will now get ready for the new international competition, which could be in Valencia, Spain, where she will seek to lower the times in search of the ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”For now they are a great motivation (the records) to seek to lower those marks for several more minutes and get as close as possible to 2:26:50,” she said.