Users Will Be Able to Enjoy a New Ferry in Puntarenas and Playa Naranjo

After a long journey of 37 effective days, the new ferry that will connect Puntarenas with Playa Naranjo in the Nicoya Peninsula finally arrived in the Costa Rican maritime territory.

The San Lucas III is a modern ship built in Europe, specifically in Greece, and has space for 500 people and 110 vehicles for each trip. This new service was acquired by the Coonatramar Maritime Transport Cooperative, who project a 25% increase in the service for this year 2023, which translates into an approximate transfer of 421 thousand people and 106 thousand vehicles.

This increase in service is possible thanks to the new ferry, which will allow the cooperative to offer more efficient and safe transportation, thus contributing to the economic development of the region. In addition, the cooperative will not increase rates, which means a benefit for users who will be able to enjoy a quality service at affordable prices.

Connecting Playa Naranjo with Paquera

In order to invest in the new ferry, Coonatramar obtained a credit of ₡2,000 million approved by the National Institute for Cooperative Development (INFOCOOP), in addition to its own investment of $6.5 million. The construction of route 160 that connects Playa Naranjo with Paquera, the rise of social networks and the exposure of the natural beauty of the area, are some of the reasons that prompted the cooperative to make this investment.