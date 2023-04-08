Jet Skis Must Not Be Driven Within 50 Meters of Bathers in Costa Rican Beaches

With Easter Week, visiting recreational sites such as rivers, lakes, lagoons or the sea is imminent, so the Navigation and Safety authorities, of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, remember what are the rules that govern regarding the use of jet skis.

Two of the most important, linked to the security of innocent third parties, is that they should not be used less than 50 meters from the bathers, especially surfers, nor at less than 30 meters from another watercraft.

Thus, with this minimum distance, the authorities explained, it is avoided or reduced considerably the risk of hitting people – understanding that, the most likely, they will hit that person in the head, which could have serious and even fatal consequences. It also prevents a shock that could cause injury or risk of drowning to those who fall into the sea.

One of the fundamental elements when using these vehicles is that any person who travel in this type of artifact must wear a life jacket permanently. On the other hand, an issue related to the safety of those who use these jet skis is that no person under the age of 16 should crew it, it is illegal. Between the ages of 16 and 18, the displacement of the personal watercraft that can be crew must not exceed 400 cubic centimeters.

If a person observes violations of the rules of use of a jet ski, more if they put the lives of others at risk, it is requested that the National Service of Coast Guard or the Public Force immediately, via 9-1-1.

Denounce immediately

In this sense, the authorities ask people not to be indifferent to these faults with jet skis and do not be satisfy with just getting out of the water or asking their family to get out; The right thing to do, to reduce the risks of tragedies, is to denounce immediately.