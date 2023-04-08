Jessica Jacinto, the Venezuelan Model with Down Syndrome that Breaks Stereotypes

The story of Jessica Jacinto has managed to go around the world due to her incredible process of improvement. The Venezuelan, who suffers from Down Syndrome, has managed to walk on the best catwalks on the continent, making it clear that there are no barriers that can stop her from achieving her dream of being an important model.

With 22 years of age, Jacinto breaks with the stereotypes established throughout the history of this industry. Thanks to his efforts, he has managed to appear on important catwalks, being the image of major international brands.

«For me, being a model is like studying a career that you like, that you are really passionate about, and believe it or not, it takes dedication and innovation to improve yourself. The moment I’m on the catwalk, I become another person (sic)”, Jessica confessed to the Bright Side portal.

At the age of 14, she received an invitation from a foundation that gave modeling workshops for people with Down syndrome. Without thinking twice, her mother, Yadira, accepted the proposal that has totally changed her life and the well-being of her little girl. “It’s almost like someone else inside of me suddenly comes out. I feel empowered,” said the model.

Stand up to discrimination

Together with her mother they became a team and have obtained important contracts with companies that request her for commercial events. She is facing the discrimination that exists in the industry and does not mind pursuing her dreams despite the condition.

“There is still a long way to go in terms of inclusion. The few large modeling agencies in which I have tried to get her to give her a push always tell me that they are going to call me and they never do, the same happens with some brands, “Jessica’s mother acknowledged to the aforementioned medium.

On her Instagram account, where she has just over 65,000 followers, the young woman has shown her entire process and how well the face of various companies has been for her, she is even a certified member of the Red Cross, in which she realized being capable of embarking on her path in different activities.

«Being a member of the Red Cross was a very nice and educational experience, of which I feel very proud. The project showed me that I could do anything I set my mind to and that I could do multiple things. That is why I am in a dance academy, also in skating, “explained Jessica Jacinto.

Today she continues in the fight to find spaces in the professional field for people with down syndrome who want to build a future on the catwalks and in other international entertainment spaces.