    Juan Santamaría Airport Receives International Recognition for Services to Users

    Working under high world quality standards, with an innovative and competitive terminal

    The Airports Council International (ACI) awarded the Juan Santamaría International Airport after analyzing the services offered by more than 400 airport terminals. The airport management company, AERIS Holding Costa Rica, reported that they were informed of the recognition this past Thursday morning.

    The program developed by the ACI measures passenger satisfaction. Also consult about the measures they have taken to deal with the pandemic.The executive director of AERIS pointed out that this recognition is evidence that they work “under high world quality standards, with an innovative and competitive terminal”.

    Only 20% worldwide

    These awards are given to 20% of the airports that are analyzed in the categories of Best Airports by Size and Region, as well as Best Hygiene Measures by Region.“Clients have spoken and recognized the efforts of the AIJS team, for offering a superior customer experience in very difficult circumstances during the pandemic,” said ACI Director Luis Felipe Oliveira.

    Some of the elements that the ACI measurement evaluates are:

    • Passport and identification control
    • Check-in efficiency
    • Food and drink quality
    • Terminal Orientation
    • Attention in Immigration and Customs
    • Signaling
    • Staff availability
    • Atmosphere in the terminal
    • Restaurants
    • Baggage claim

    According to AERIS, the council in charge of applying the survey to thousands of tourists from all over the world is in charge of planning it, in such a way that there is a representation of people from different parts of the world.

