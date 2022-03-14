What is the Tourette Syndrome?

A neurodevelopmental disorder more common in men than in women

By
Guillermo Agudelo
-

Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder, that is, of a neurobiological type, and whose main characteristic is that it is based on the appearance of motor and phonic tics (simple and complex). This syndrome is more common in men than in women and does not present remarkable physical characteristics.

The mentioned tics are involuntary, oscillating in type and intensity, although they are usually preceded by a premonitory sensation. This syndrome can cause the person to present difficulties at a social, academic or work level, since the person often cannot control these recurrent vocalizations or movements and there are still many myths and false beliefs about this symptomatology.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

A Little History

Although the current name of the syndrome is due to the French neurologist Gilles de la Tourette who successfully described the disease at the end of the 19th century, the first descriptions date back to approximately 200 AD.

Neurobiological Basis

The latest studies underline an interrelation between the frontal cortex, the basal ganglia and the thalamus, a deregulation of the cortical and subcortical motor circuits, which is known as cortico-thalamus-striatal circuits, which are responsible for the motor and cognitive processes before any voluntary response and that when it fails, symptoms such as anxiety, hyperactivity, impulsivity, obsessions or tics can arise. The basal ganglia are also involved in this syndrome, where in this syndrome there is also a significant dysfunction in the dopaminergic system.

Comorbidity

TS also usually occurs together with other disorders, the most frequent being ADHD and OCD. In addition, most people with this disorder have a related family history.

Diagnostic Criteria

The diagnostic criteria are mainly based on the DMS-V manual. Within the various tic disorders, we have Tourette’s. TS is characterized in that it has an onset prior to 18 years of age. Another characteristic is that throughout the disease there have been different motor and vocal tics, although not necessarily simultaneously. In addition, these tics appear several times a day over a period of more than 1 year and the alteration is not due to the direct physiological effects of a substance or to a disease.

Pharmacological And Psychological Approach to TS

The approach is usually pharmacological and psychological. At the pharmacological level, it is treated according to the symptoms. The most common in pharmacotherapy is the use of classic or atypical antipsychotics, and at the psychotherapeutic level, the individualized therapy with which patients respond best is cognitive-behavioral therapy and that will also depend on the associated symptoms.

Thus, among other techniques, psychoeducation, reeducation, exposure and response prevention, or training in habit reversal have given rise in recent years to an enormous increase in the quality of life of people affected by TS.

Resonance Costa Rica

Get TCRN In Your Inbox

Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

Sign Up

LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

VIAGuillermo Agudelo
SOURCEZara Casas
Previous articleHallucinations: Important for Our Sleep Cycle
Guillermo Agudelo
https://thecostaricanews.com
I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here