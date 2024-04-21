Japan Offers Scholarships for Tico Students in Postgraduate, Undergraduate and Technical Education

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan (MEXT for its acronym in English and Monbukagakusho in Japanese) opened the call for students interested in obtaining an undergraduate and technical education scholarship.

They are aimed at young Costa Ricans who have already completed or are about to finish school and who wish to pursue higher education in Japan, either by pursuing a university baccalaureate or a technical degree in some area of ​​specialization.

A wide range of studies

It includes a wide range of studies ranging from careers such as engineering, administration, pharmacy, literature to technicians in animation, cosmetology, tourism, among others.

These are full scholarships that include the cost of tuition and studies, airfare, and a subsidy for lodging, food and other expenses, as announced by the Japanese Embassy in San José.

To learn more about these scholarships, you can go to the scholarship section of the Japanese Embassy website where you will find the information on each one, as well as the links to the official call and the application guide.

Call period

The call period to compete for these scholarships will be open until June 5 of this year.The exams will be held on June 13 and the interview on June 26, 2024. Applicants with the highest grades in the applied tests will attend the interview.

The Government also opened the scholarship program for people interested in pursuing postgraduate degrees at Japanese universities as “research students” with the option of a Master’s or Doctorate, for the 2025 academic year.The deadline to apply for this program closes on May 31. For more information you can also go to the website of the Embassy of Japan.