International Exhibition: “Parenthesis. Stories from Uncertainty” At the Cultural Center of Spain with the Presence of Prominent Costa Rican Artists

Parenthesis.Stories from Uncertainty arrived this Friday June 17th in Costa Rica after having toured El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile and Nicaragua.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The exhibition has the participation of 51 artistic projects from the 18 countries in which the Spanish Cooperation is present through the Network of Cultural Centers (AECID), the Royal Academy of Spain in Rome and the Cooperation Training Center Spanish in Cartagena de Indias (Colombia).

Under the curatorship of Suset Sánchez and the cultural managers NurBanzi and Macarena Pérez, the exhibition “Paréntesis. Stories from uncertainty” is made up of a careful selection of artistic proposals that recount the plural experiences lived during the pandemic in different geopolitical contexts.

Projects that bring us closer to the uncertainties of a present time crossed by the political, social and economic crises that the exceptional global situation we are experiencing entails and that address the complex post-COVID existential horizon from the territories of aesthetics, poetry, art and critical speech.

Wide presence of creators

It is worth mentioning the wide presence of creators, which has resulted in projects where sorority emerges (Relationship of solidarity between women, especially in the fight for their empowerment) and in which recognized artists of the national scene participate, highlighting: the visual artist Emma Segura Calderón, Francisco Amighetti National Prize for Culture in Visual Arts 2021 in the Three-Dimensional category, with his work Constellation of Affections (2020); Diana Villalobos Fontana with Me Planto (2020); Graciela Fournier with Equal but different (2020). Costa Rican artists Natalia Caro, Gabriel Rojas and Hanna Arrieta also participate, as part of the Paraguayan collective SudReal Storytelling with their Memories of the Future (2020).

The exhibition will be at the Cultural Center of Spain of San José until September 11th, from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 9pm. For more information please visit: https://ccecr.org/evento/parentesis-relatos-de-la-incertidumbre/