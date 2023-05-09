More
    Incopesca Agreement That Allows the Exploitation of Corals and Turtles is Taken to the Supreme Court of Costa Rica

    A major setback to the country`s environmental policies

    By Beleida Delgado
    A judicial sentence against the Incopesca agreement that expands the list of species of commercial fishing interest from 34 to 234 was presented by Ariel Robles, a representative of t theFrenteAmplio party.The agreement allows species such as corals, turtles and iguanas to be considered for commercial exploitation.

    A major setback for the country`s ecological balance

    “What Incopesca has done seems outrageous to us, there is no clarity about the technical studies to be able to make this expansion of the list and important fauna in our country could be affected,” said Robles.The legislator maintains that agreements of this type are a setback in Costa Rica’s environmental policy, which is an example at a global level.

    The list would have been consulted to the state universities and several government institutions, according to Incopesca indicated in the publication of the Official Diario La Gaceta on April 28.

