More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    In Costa Rica, Fast Charging Will Be Charged To Electric Cars At Public Points Starting In September

    Payment will be made automatically by entering your card details into an application

    By TCRN STAFF
    19
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Users who charge their electric vehicle at public charging stations that belong to the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity (ICE) will begin fast charging. ICE currently has the largest network in the country and at the last cut they have is 32 charging points. Although the announcement had been made since 2019, they were working on a payment application.

    First, they will give a period to the associates of the Costa Rican Association of Electric Mobility (Asomove) to download the app and obtain the card and then the charge to the entire public will come into force, said Silvia Rojas, executive director of Asomove. However, soon the ICE will start a campaign to know how to use the chargers correctly, the payment methods and care of the networks.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Like food delivery platforms

    In the style of food delivery platforms, payment will be made automatically by entering your card details into an application that will be released soon. Originally, a collection system would be used, defined by Aresep at ₡182.72 kWh or ₡150 per minute, plus the Sales Tax added later.

    Electric Cars

    Fast chargers are set to deliver 80% charge to your vehicle’s battery, on average, it may take about 30 minutes. With the money acquired from the recollepayment applicationction, it can be reinvested for more charging points in the country.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleIs It Legal to Buy Marijuana Seeds in Europe?
    Next articleCosta Rica Promotes Biofuels in the National Development Plan
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Four Bus And Train Lines Already Receive Payment With Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Bracelets And Smart Watches

    By the end of the year it is expected that in the country there will be 200 units with an electronic payment method
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER