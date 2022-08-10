In Costa Rica, Fast Charging Will Be Charged To Electric Cars At Public Points Starting In September

Users who charge their electric vehicle at public charging stations that belong to the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity (ICE) will begin fast charging. ICE currently has the largest network in the country and at the last cut they have is 32 charging points. Although the announcement had been made since 2019, they were working on a payment application.

First, they will give a period to the associates of the Costa Rican Association of Electric Mobility (Asomove) to download the app and obtain the card and then the charge to the entire public will come into force, said Silvia Rojas, executive director of Asomove. However, soon the ICE will start a campaign to know how to use the chargers correctly, the payment methods and care of the networks.

Like food delivery platforms

In the style of food delivery platforms, payment will be made automatically by entering your card details into an application that will be released soon. Originally, a collection system would be used, defined by Aresep at ₡182.72 kWh or ₡150 per minute, plus the Sales Tax added later.

Fast chargers are set to deliver 80% charge to your vehicle's battery, on average, it may take about 30 minutes. With the money acquired from the collection, it can be reinvested for more charging points in the country.