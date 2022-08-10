Is It Legal to Buy Marijuana Seeds in Europe?

The legalization of marijuana has been a hot topic for decades. Many people remain undecided about the use and benefits of cannabis, but it’s no secret that more and more countries are legalizing cannabis for both recreational and medical purposes. Now, the public eye is focused on a resource that derives from this plant, and it is none other than its seeds and the rise of its legality; That is why more and more people are choosing to buy marijuana seeds from websites with the credibility of its trajectory and the authenticity of the quality in each of its specimens offered to the public.

What Is The Status Of Cannabis Seeds In European Countries?

The rise of cannabis seeds is unstoppable; however, each country has established conditions in relation to the issue of legality:

Denmark

Cannabis seeds are legal in Denmark and can be purchased online. They can also be bought in head shops, but they are not as widespread as in other places in Europe.

Cannabis seeds are sold by licensed cannabis businesses operating under the Medicinal Products Act. In the case of Denmark, seeds must be sold in packages with a maximum weight of 2g per package and must be labeled with information on potency and contamination levels (if applicable).

Cannabis cultivation is illegal, except for medical use with a doctor’s prescription; however, there have been proposals to allow recreational use of cannabis for adults over the age of 18 as of early 2019.

Germany

In Germany, cannabis seeds are legal. In fact, you can buy them online from many different retailers. You can also buy them at a local head shop or smoke shop if you’re into that sort of thing.

Likewise, it is legal to grow and harvest your own crops for personal use only. Spraying with pesticides or fungicides is prohibited by law, as is the use of strong fertilizers; However, most growers don’t need these substances anyway because their plants are so strong.

Netherlands

In the Netherlands, growing marijuana for personal use is legal. However, selling it is not. You can grow your own plants or buy seeds and grow them yourself (as long as you are over 18). If you want to buy seeds from other countries and grow them in the Netherlands, that’s fine too, but be aware that this can get you in trouble with customs officials if they find out what they are.

Portugal

Portugal is one of the few European countries where the purchase, production and sale of cannabis are currently completely legal, as long as an industrial license is obtained for this purpose.

Spain

Spain is one of the European countries with the best climate for growing cannabis. The country has a long history of marijuana cultivation and its special place in the cannabis industry. If you want to grow marijuana, there are many varieties of cannabis seeds available in Spain. In fact, Spain is possibly the largest producer and supplies hemp seeds to a large extent to different countries such as Holland, France, Poland, Italy or Great Britain, to name a few.

Not to be outdone, the geology and climatic conditions in Spain are perfect for seed progression. The Penal Code is responsible for the issue of weed in Spain, so possession, development and trafficking are illegal. Thus, smoking is prohibited in outdoor spaces so that everyone can see it, possession cannot exceed 100 grams and it is illegal for crops to be visible in public spaces. As for crops for personal purposes, it must be embraced by experts under serious control and verification of the causes.

Benefits of Cannabis Seeds in Daily Life

Cannabis seeds are used for medicinal, nutritional, and collection purposes. The oil extracted from the cannabis plant is beneficial from a medical point of view, as it can be used to treat conditions such as glaucoma, cancer and arthritis.

Cannabis seeds are also used for recreational purposes. Many countries around the world have legalized the use of marijuana for medical and recreational purposes, but there are still many countries that have not.

The healthy benefit of marijuana seeds is exceptional; after its use, the body participates in a large amount of nutrients A, C and E, they also contain B nutrients such as B12, B6, riboflavin, niacin and thiamin; they are abundant in beta-carotene and a modest contribution of vitamin D. Among the minerals that marijuana seeds provide are sodium, potassium, zinc, phosphorus, iron and calcium, and that is just the beginning. A more natural dietary commitment is given by the amount of vegetable protein, significantly higher than that of soy, as well as the presence of the 9 fundamental amino acids.

Thanks to these qualities, more and more people are convinced of the positive benefits of these specimens and how important it is to respect the laws to guarantee the proper use of cannabis seeds.