    Requirements to be a Digital Nomad in Costa Rica: Income of $3,000 and Payment of $190

    According to the President, each Nomad who comes to work in the country would be leaving around 15 million colones per semester to the Tico economy

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    TCRN STAFF
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    With the signing of the regulation of the law for Digital Nomads, those people who wish to come to Costa Rica and take advantage of the law can already do so. Of course, they must meet certain paperwork and economic requirements.

    According to the Director of Immigration and Immigration, who is also Deputy Minister of the Interior, Marlen Luna, to opt for the benefits, the following must be met:
    Fill out an application form
    Submit a copy of the passport
    Pay $100 as an entry requirement
    Pay $90 once accepted as a Nomad to deliver the document

    Proof of income


    Each of the people who wish to choose Costa Rica as a destination to work must have an income of more than $3,000. To prove it, they must present bank account statements, notarial certifications, or those issued by authorized accountants. In case the person wants to come with his family, the income must exceed $4,000. In addition, they must present a medical policy with coverage of $50,000.

    How do request a stay for workers or service providers?


    Those interested can carry out the process digitally or in-person and wait for the response from the authorities. To submit the application digitally, you must go to www.tramiteya.go.cr/dgme/.
    That would be given within 15 calendar days. In case an additional document is required or there is any doubt in the request, the responsible entity will have five days to send prevention. The interested party will then have eight business days to clarify or correct the information submitted. Once this process is completed, it will return to the initial term of 15 days to resolve.

    When you are admitted, you must submit the documentation and meet the requirements set out above to officially opt for the term of stay in the country as a digital nomad.

    The benefits


    Those foreigners who decide to select Costa Rica as their place of work will have the possibility of staying as a nomad for one year, with the option to renew the term.

    The computer, information technology, or telecommunications equipment carried by the “nomad” to carry out their work or the provision of their services, will be exempt from the payment of all taxes. Of course, as long as they comply with the proportionality criteria dictated by the National Customs Directorate.

    In addition, the beneficiaries will have a total exemption on profits tax. “Since not being a Costa Rican citizen and the income is generated abroad, they are exempt from income tax,” said Nogui Acosta, Minister of Finance.

    The regulations for this law were signed this past Monday, 10 months after Carlos Alvarado signed the law, approved in June 2021 by the Legislative Assembly. According to President Rodrigo Chaves, each Nomad who comes to work in the country would be leaving around 15 million colones per semester to the local economy.

    SourceHermes Solano
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    - Advertisement -

