More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    La Niña, Phenomenon Influences the Formation of three Tropical Cyclones in the Next Four Months that could affect Costa Rica

    The country must take necessary precautions

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The “La Niña” Phenomenon is responsible for causing the conditions for the formation of tropical cyclones, three of these phenomena could affect Costa Rica; according to the seasonal forecast of the National Meteorological Institute (IMN).

    “During the seasonal forecast, a certain number of tropical cyclones are expected in that period from June to November. “What we are predicting is that there will be around three more tropical cyclones in the Caribbean Sea region,” explained Daniel Poleo, an IMN expert.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    What favors the formation of these cyclones?


    “The La Niña phenomenon is an influence that is causing the Pacific to be colder and the Caribbean Sea to be warmer, which favors the formation of more tropical storms. “We identified what influenced the fact that June will close with an increase in the passage of tropical waves through Costa Rican soil,” Poleo said.

    According to IMN data, the normal for June is an average of 10 storms, while this year the month closed with the influence of 12 storms. Rains will continue until November, in that period the influence of three cyclones is expected.

    Tropical Cyclone Stages


    Depending on the atmospheric and oceanic conditions in which it develops, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO, 1999) established that they are classified as follows:
    Tropical Depression: A tropical cyclone in which the maximum mean wind at sea surface level (average speed in one minute) is 62 km/h or less.
    Tropical Storm: A well-organized, hot-core tropical cyclone in which the maximum average sea-surface wind (average minute speed) is 63 to 117 km/h.
    Hurricane: A hot-core tropical cyclone in which the maximum average sea-level wind (average speed in one minute) is 118 km/h or greater. It is a fully organized system throughout the troposphere with well-defined rain bands around the center of the low-pressure system.

    “It is important, as we have already seen with tropical storm Bonnie, that these are forecasts based on what we see at the Institute and that they can change as they pass,” concluded the IMN expert.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMariana Mena
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleRequirements to be a Digital Nomad in Costa Rica: Income of $3,000 and Payment of $190
    Next articleSome US States Have Begun the Process to Decriminalize Psychedelics for Use in Healing Therapy
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsWilmer Useche -

    Tips for Managing Grief When Facing the Death of a Loved One

    The death of a loved one is a stake to the heart that generates a deep emotional wound and that we must help to heal.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER