How to Buy Bitcoin in Costa Rica in 2021

The craze of cryptocurrency is real, and a lot of people are looking to invest in it. When it comes to crypto investments, Bitcoin is considered the safest option. So the question is, how to buy Bitcoin in Costa Rica?

Buying Bitcoin is not a tough job. But finding the right bitcoin exchange that operates in your country, offers the best features, and has a low transaction fee can be challenging.

That’s why to help you out, I am going to mention some of the top Bitcoin exchanges available in Costa Rica. So here we go:

How to Buy Bitcoin in Costa Rica?

To buy Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, you have to use an exchange. An exchange is basically a marketplace for Cryptocurrencies where you can buy and sell different coins. We collaborated with the Crypto research firm themoneymongers.com to find out some of the best and popular bitcoin exchanges operations in Costa Rica and below are some of them:

1. Cex.io

Cex.io is one of the easiest and most secure platforms to buy, sell, trade, and earn cryptocurrencies. On this site, you will not just be able to buy Bitcoin. But it lets you buy more than hundreds of other crypto coins.

The best part about the website is that it allows you to buy purchase Bitcoin using your debit or credit card instantly.

Along with that, it offers reasonable fees for both takers and makers. Also, if you are conducting high-volume trades, you would enjoy strong offers.

Getting started with the website is also pretty easy. Also, it is a suitable option for both beginners and advanced traders.

The website is also 100% legit, and it is registered in the United States as a money service business. So, you don’t really have to worry about any scams at all.

What’s more? CEX.io is also extremely secure and provides you strong protection against DDoS attacks, full data encryption, cryptocurrency cold storage, and so on.

2. Coinmama

Coinmama is also one of the best exchanges to buy and sell Bitcoin and other crypto coins. The website is trusted by millions of users, and it has been operational since 2013.

Moreover, Coinmama also allows you to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies with a wide range of payment methods. As of now, it allows you to buy crypto using credit, debit, or Apple Pay or bank transfer.

However, different payment method attracts different transaction fees. So I would strongly recommend you to check their fee structure.

Another best part of the website is that the verification process is extremely fast. You can set up your account within minutes and start buying Bitcoin.

Along with Bitcoin, you would also be able to purchase a wide range of other coins. But yes, the numbers of coins are limited.

3. Paybis

Next, there is the Paybis. This one is also one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges available out there. The exchange is operational in more than 180 countries, including Costa Rica.

The exchange is registered with FinCEN, which makes it an absolutely trusted and regulated exchange. Also, it offers you high limits and super fast payouts.

Another cool part about the exchange is that it has low commission rates. Also, you will receive your Bitcoin as soon as you make the payment.

What’s more? The exchange allows you to buy and sell more than hundreds of crypto coins. Plus, the verification process gets completed within minutes only. So you don’t have to wait for too long to make your first crypto investment.

4. eToro

eToro is also the top exchange to buy crypto. This one is a trading platform and a crypto exchange. It allows you to buy most of the popular crypto coins, including Bitcoin.

Also, you can deposit your funds using a wide range of payment methods. Such as bank transfers, SEPA, Neteller, PayPal, and more. Plus, it comes with some interesting features like copy trading.

The platform is also designed for both beginners and advanced traders. Plus, it comes with a mobile app that gives you convenient access to crypto trading. Also, it comes with reasonable trading fees that will go easy on your pocket.

5. LocalBitcoins

Unlike the other names, LocalBitcoins is not really an exchange. Instead, it is an escrow service that helps in matching Bitcoin buyers and sellers. On this site, users advertise their trades for whichever payment method they prefer.

So if you don’t really find a suitable exchange, then this could be a great alternative. Buying and selling Bitcoin on the website is also pretty easy.

All you have to do is find a Bitcoin seller and pay the seller and then confirm your payment. Then LcoalBitcoins will confirm the order and deliver Bitcoins to you.

Conclusion:

So that was all for your how to buy bitcoin in Costa Rica. So go ahead and check these crypto exchanges out and see which one is working the best for you. Also, for any other questions, do comment below.

