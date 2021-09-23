More
    Costa Rica Sets An Example For The World By Eliminating Trawling Technique

    A destructive fishing technique that damaged marine ecosystems and the well-being of thousands of artisanal fishermen

    By TCRN STAFF
    The decision of the majority of Costa Rican deputies to archive the shrimp trawling project was celebrated by the MarViva Foundation. For the environmental organization, despite multiple attempts to re-apply trawling, in the end the scientific evidence prevailed over the interests of a few.

    “Today Costa Rica is setting an example for the world, by eliminating a destructive fishing technique that damaged marine ecosystems and the well-being of thousands of artisanal fishermen. Today the Legislative Assembly decided to listen to a country that for the most part was opposed to continuing to drag its seas to benefit a few”, said Jorge Jiménez, general director of Fundación MarViva.

    Saying yes to sustainable fishing

    For Jiménez, that the project is shelved is a relief for the families that ran the risk of losing their jobs. “Thousands of artisanal fishermen celebrate this veto today, after years of efforts to defend their well-being. Today their efforts of many years have been valued and the country has said yes to sustainable fishing,” added Jiménez. After the veto of President Carlos Alvarado the year before the proposal, 31 deputies agreed to say no to the possibility of reviving the initiative through a reseal.

