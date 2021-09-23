Costa Rica is a Finalist in the Prestigious Environmental Award Created by Prince William

Costa Rica was included in the list of 15 finalists for the Earthshot Prize, an environmental award created by Prince William, heir to the British crown. Thanks to an ecosystem restoration plan, the Costa Rican government will have the opportunity to win a prize of 1 million pounds ($ 1.2 million) for its efforts in conserving the environment.

“I am honored to present the 15 innovators, leaders and visionaries who have become the first Finalists for the Earthshot Award. They work with the urgency that this decisive decade demands for life on Earth and they surely inspire us all with their optimism in our ability to face the greatest challenges in human history,” said Prince William.

Resurgence of tropical forests

On the Costa Rican nomination, Prince William highlighted a pioneering government plan that pays Costa Rican citizens to restore natural ecosystems and has contributed to the resurgence of tropical forests.

Five of these finalists will be honored with this award, to fund better solutions to Earthshot’s five goals: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air we breathe, reviving the oceans, achieving a waste-free world, and repairing the climate.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 17th, which will air worldwide on the Discovery channel. Presented by Prince William and the Royal Foundation in October 2020, the Earthshot Prize is the world’s most prestigious environmental award in history.