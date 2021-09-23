More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica is a Finalist in the Prestigious Environmental Award Created by Prince William

    Thanks to an ecosystem restoration plan

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica was included in the list of 15 finalists for the Earthshot Prize, an environmental award created by Prince William, heir to the British crown. Thanks to an ecosystem restoration plan, the Costa Rican government will have the opportunity to win a prize of 1 million pounds ($ 1.2 million) for its efforts in conserving the environment.

    “I am honored to present the 15 innovators, leaders and visionaries who have become the first Finalists for the Earthshot Award. They work with the urgency that this decisive decade demands for life on Earth and they surely inspire us all with their optimism in our ability to face the greatest challenges in human history,” said Prince William.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Resurgence of tropical forests

    On the Costa Rican nomination, Prince William highlighted a pioneering government plan that pays Costa Rican citizens to restore natural ecosystems and has contributed to the resurgence of tropical forests.

    Five of these finalists will be honored with this award, to fund better solutions to Earthshot’s five goals: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air we breathe, reviving the oceans, achieving a waste-free world, and repairing the climate.

    The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 17th, which will air worldwide on the Discovery channel. Presented by Prince William and the Royal Foundation in October 2020, the Earthshot Prize is the world’s most prestigious environmental award in history.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Sets An Example For The World By Eliminating Trawling Technique
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica is a Finalist in the Prestigious Environmental Award Created by Prince William

    Costa Rica was included in the list of 15 finalists for the Earthshot Prize, an environmental award created by...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER