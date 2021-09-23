More
    Green Growth Program In Costa Rica Will Support 37 More SMEs With Non-Reimbursable Funds

    46% of the winning companies belong to women

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    At the close of the 7th edition of the Green Growth program, a total of 37 winners joined the green production transformation processes towards better environmental sustainability practices in their businesses and increased competitiveness in international markets.

    Of these winning companies, 43% are located in regions outside the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), 46% belong to women, 57% are exporters and 43% have export potential, which allows us to continue adding to all groups of the productive park in innovation processes. In addition, 62% belong to the agricultural sector, 22% to the food sector, 14% are from industry and 2% from services.

    Green Growth is a program created by the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER), together with strategic partners such as the Costa Rica United States of America Foundation for Cooperation (CRUSA) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Its main objective is to promote the green productive transformation of Costa Rican SMEs through the granting of seed capital, and thus promote diversification and increase the added value of the country’s exportable offer.

    Betting on the productive transformation of companies

    “We continue to bet on the productive transformation of companies towards more sustainable ways to increase our competitiveness in international markets. In a world in constant transformation like the current one, where consumers seek increasingly sophisticated products and services oriented towards sustainability, it is essential to develop initiatives such as this Green Growth program, which also encourages innovation in small and medium-sized companies. of the country ”, affirmed the Minister of Foreign Trade and President of the Board of Directors of PROCOMER, Andrés Valenciano.

    While Pedro Beirute, General Manager of PROCOMER, reiterated that this program responds to the strategy of business development with a purpose that the Promotora undertook a few years ago and that it is already showing strong results. “To date, in the 7 editions of the contest, we have supported 257 micro, small and medium-sized companies throughout the country, in the agricultural (6%), food (35%), industry (23%) and services (6%), which shows that our country has a diverse productive fabric with great potential for innovation. In addition, it has allowed us to support companies to increase their competitiveness through the promotion of sustainable production processes.

    Very enthusiastic

    “We are very enthusiastic about this new generation of Costa Rican companies that are added to the 220 that Crecimiento Verde has benefited in its six previous editions. Innovation and green productive reconversion is the key to generating added value and greater export potential for our products. At the CRUSA Foundation, we continue to support initiatives that promote Costa Rica’s transition towards a green, inclusive and innovative economy. We congratulate the winning SMEs ”, stated Flora Montealegre, Executive Delegate of the CRUSA Foundation.

    For his part, Francisco Javier Urra, Chief of Operations of the Inter-American Development Bank in Costa Rica, commented that “taking into account the emergence of innovative business models that make use of new technologies and the change in consumption patterns, it is It is essential that SMEs have access to financing and technical assistance to adapt and remain competitive and that is why we are very pleased to support this initiative, aligned with our Vision 2025, our roadmap to promote sustainable and inclusive growth in the region”.

