Green Growth Program Seeks To Support 34 SMEs With Non-Reimbursable Funds In Costa Rica

The Green Growth program launched a new call for 34 small and medium-sized Costa Rican companies to join the productive transformation and increase competitiveness, through the improvement of its profile of environmental sustainability and export capacity.

Interested SMEs can opt for non-reimbursable funds to develop projects for obtaining certifications and environmental innovation of processes and products. In turn, they can seek energy efficiency, the use of renewable energies, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, improvements in the use of water and increase the integrated management of waste.

https://gnosiscr.com/

A very positive impact

“The Green Growth program has had a very positive impact on 220 Costa Rican companies that have already begun their path towards productive reconversion. This not only continues to position us as a country with outstanding sustainable practices at an international level, but also increases our competitiveness by having companies, processes and products with added value”, stated Andrés Valenciano, Minister of Foreign Trade.

100% of the winning companies of the first four calls have already completed their projects and have had an improvement in productivity of $ 327 thousand and an increase in their exports of 22% on average. For his part, Pedro Beirute, General Manager of Procomer, added that this program is aligned with the institutional strategy of generating business with a purpose.

Up to $ 12 thousand

Interested SMEs can participate with projects that require prototype development, technical advice, equipment acquisition, certifications, innovations, among others. Those that are winners will obtain up to $ 12 thousand for the development of their projects.

Companies interested in participating must send their projects no later than August 26 through the platform available at www.crecimientoverdecr.com