Based on the request made by the Minister of Tourism, Mr. Gustavo Segura Sancho, the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration authorizes for the last time and until June 1, 2021, the extension of the legal permanence of foreigners who have entered the country as tourists as of December 17th, 2019.

The last extension

This will be the last extension of legal permanence under the Tourism subcategory that is carried out within the framework of the sanitary administrative measures of this General Directorate.

In order to obtain the benefit of this exception, foreigners must send proof of their travel insurance to the electronic address:[email protected] in order for the ICT to proceed, as indicated in the trade mentioned in the previous paragraph, to the validation of the fulfillment of the insurance.

This insurance may be with international coverage or acquired in any of the insurers authorized by the General Superintendency of Insurance in Costa Rica and duly registered with said authority. In all cases, the insurance must cover at least the accommodation and medical expenses that the COVID-19 disease may generate.

The foreigners who has been authorized to enter the national territory under the migratory category of Non-Resident, Tourism subcategory, after December 17th, 2019, and who do not validate their insurance within the period of legal permanence, will incur an irregular stay, therefore, the sanctions provided for in the national regulations will be applicable.