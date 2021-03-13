Costa Rican entrepreneurs in need of investment capital have until next Sunday, March 14th, to register as candidates and compete in the fourth season of the reality show “De.Mentes”. This program is looking for 10 projects that require an injection of financing to continue with their development.

As requirements for participation, these must meet the following:

Be less than three years old since its creation.

Be dynamic, sustainable, innovative projects, with a gender and technological approach.

Those interested in participating in reality can register their ventures for free at the program link.

New show format

The show will present a new format with a dynamic of competition in which every week, startups will put their marketing strategies, business vision and the skills of their leaders to the test. In addition, for the new edition, the public will have a leading role, since it will be able to vote to keep the participants in competition.

In the weekly challenges, the startups will face a panel of judges made up of experts in business, startups, technology, sustainability and global scalability. With their qualifications, the decision-makers will take the best candidates in front of investors with the possibility of obtaining capital injections for ¢ 6,750,000, professional updating scholarships, mentoring hours and access to future investment desks.

Costa Rican Entrepreneurship

“Entrepreneurship in Costa Rica is not an easy thing, because the bureaucracy and lack of will in the sectors that could make it easier, causes the desires of the people who create new business ideas to be lost along the way.

This makes that projects are developed towards stages of maturity and that those who succeed have done so based on their determination, commitment and persistence.

“De.Mentes” seeks to create a space for these realities where the competitive factor shows who are the best”, said the founder and director of the program, Bernal Fonseca.

Picture style

The fourth season of the reality show will premiere on April 8th and thereafter will be broadcast on Thursdays until May 20th on the social platforms of TD Más Originales until May 20th.

“De.Mentes” convened more than 700 startups in Costa Rica in its three previous editions and delivered benefits of more than $ 100,000. It also brought together more than 20 companies and organizations that promote the entrepreneurial sector.

