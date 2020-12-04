Costa Ricans will be able to enjoy as of this week a virtual reality experience based on the “Abolition of the Army in Costa Rica“. It is “El 48“, a production by the American independent filmmaker, writer, producer, and director Andrea Kalin, which contains 360-degree videos for Oculus Ques viewer. The production lasts approximately five minutes, however, this time will depend on the attention that each viewer pays to the details they will find in it.

“Our goal with this experience is that it encourages more and more people to go out, to take their turn, to tear down the walls that separate us, and to begin the important work of reviving memory. I hope that “El 48” will allow everyone to witness and participate in one of the most crucial moments in the history of Costa Rica“, explained Kalin.

To bring the characters to life, figures such as the journalist and comedian Norval Calvo lent their voice. Also, for the soldiers and politicians, some announcers collaborated in the production.

The exhibit is available at the National Museum

“El 48” is the first virtual reality exhibition that is available at the National Museum of Costa Rica, specifically in the “Casas de los comandantes” room.

Those who wish to have the experience should remember that the Museum hours are from December 1 to 18, Tuesday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. and 1:00 p.m. at 3:00 p.m. In January, from 5 to 29, it will have the same schedule.

Offering innovative educational experiences is always a challenge for museums

“In COVID times, this product is ideal to enjoy in a family bubble. It is an experience of immediate gratification, which the National Museum did not hesitate to accept as a virtual, novel and attractive complement to the entire history of the Bellavista Barracks around the abolition of the army”, stated Rocío Fernández, general director of the National Museum.

The exhibition was donated by Kalin, produced by Spark Media, and received advice from journalist Glenda Umaña.