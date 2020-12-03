Would you like to be part of the great construction of a sound map of Costa Rica? The commemoration of the Bicentennial of Costa Rican Independence invites you and your family to record or contribute those characteristic sounds that draw the daily life of the country, in the initiative “Sounds of Pura Vida“, promoted by the National State Distant University (UNED).

This citizen participation project seeks to motivate the population of Costa Rica to build a large map that historically locates those sounds with which people have grown up from different areas of the national territory, making a valuable contribution with a view to commemorating the Bicentennial of our Independence, in 2021.

“Our goal is to create a memory of the sounds of our country. A sound map is an acoustic technique to know the sounds of a place, community or city; locating sounds geographically. For this reason, to build this type of material, the particular knowledge of the people who live in the place is required”, commented Ricardo Osorno Fallas, researcher at the Laboratory for Research and Technological Innovation (LIIT) of the UNED.

How to participate

To participate, the person who has recorded or has in his possession a characteristic sound of the everyday, must enter the website and look for the icon to upload the recordings, in addition to completing a brief content sheet to record fundamental aspects of the context . You have time to make your contribution until August 15th, 2021.

With the sounds collected on the platform, a historical analysis will be made on the occasion of the Bicentennial and, in addition, an inventory will be made to strengthen tourism management in the country’s territories.

“The platform is very user friendly, the person clicks on the corresponding icon and will immediately enter the short form that must be completed with the information about their sound. With this contribution, they will be contributing to the recovery of historical memory through sound,” said Osorno Fallas.

For more information about the project, you can write to:

Ricardo Osorno Fallas: [email protected] or Mildred Acuña Sossa: [email protected]

If you have questions about the use of the platform, you can write to the email: [email protected]