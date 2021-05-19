More
    Costa Rican SMEs Will Be Able to Transform Themselves Thanks to Procomer’s “Green Growth” Program

    Selected companies will receive funds and business advice to increase their competitiveness abroad

    By TCRN STAFF
    To increase their competitiveness in the international market, the VI edition of the Green Growth program awarded 33 Costa Rican SMEs with non-reimbursable funds and business mentoring. Promoting the green productive transformation of small and medium-sized companies.

    With the granting of seed capital to promote diversification and increase the added value of Costa Rica’s exportable offer, is the objective of this initiative promoted by the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter Rica (Procomer). Of the winning companies, 45% are outside the Greater Metropolitan Area, 70% are exporters and 30% have export potential.

    Talent and innovation

    “During these years, we have witnessed the talent and innovation that characterize our entrepreneurs and the efforts they make to improve their processes and products to achieve greater competitiveness. Today we congratulate these new SMEs that join this generation of companies that are going to make Costa Rica a country with greater international recognition for its good practices and sustainability”, said Pedro Beirute, General Manager of Procomer.

    Since its first edition, this initiative has benefited 221 SMEs throughout the country and non-reimbursable funds have been granted for $ 2.7 million. Of the total beneficiaries, 51% export, 49% have export potential, 42% are outside the GAM and 41% are women’s companies. The project also has the support of the Costa Rica United States of America Foundation for Cooperation (CRUSA) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

    Great opportunities

    “The success of the Green Growth program is only a reflection of the great opportunities that Costa Rica has to promote the green and innovative economic recovery, which is so much needed in these times of economic crisis,” added Flora Montealegre, Executive Delegate of Fundación CRUSA .

    Shinning examples

    Eliminating the use of fuel to 100% and increasing its production were the benefits that Bajo del Río S.A., a coffee producing SME from Tarrazú, showed off after participating in the fourth edition of Green Growth.

    Likewise, Agroindustrial Oro Verde, a company from Alajuela dedicated to the production of pulps and concentrated juices, achieved a better use of monthly organic waste and reduced its CO2 emissions after competing in the third edition.

    In 2020, the program was recognized as the “Best Initiative for Inclusive and Sustainable Trade” at the World Trade Promotion Organization Awards of the International Trade Center.

