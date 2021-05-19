More
    Tica Ivonne Cerdas among the Top Ten in the 2021 Miss Universe Pageant

    Costa Rica shinning in the world with the beauty of its women

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rican Ivonne Cerdas Cascante finished among the 10 finalists in the 69th edition of the Miss Universe, held this past Sunday May 16th. The gala was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Hollywood, Florida.

    In the beauty contest, the 28-year-old engineer appeared as one of the 20 semifinalists selected in the preliminary held two days ago, which was joined by a participant chosen by votes prior to the contest. Later, she was among the 10 finalists and paraded in an imposing red dress.

    At that stage she classified along with:

    Miqueal-Symone Williams, Jamaica

    Kimberly Jiménez, Dominican Republic.

    Adline Castelino, India.

    Janick Maceta del Castillo, Peru.

    Maria Thattil, Australia.

    Estefanía Soto, Puerto Rico.

    Amanda Obdam, Thailand.

    Andrea Meza, Mexico.

    Julia Gama, Brazil.

    After that phase; however, those who went on to the final round were the representatives of: India, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Peru and Mexico, this latter would eventually obtain the Crown

    This is the second time that Costa Rica has reached the top 10 in the last three years. Natalia Carvajal Sánchez reached that stage in 2018.

    SourcePaulo Villalobos
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleExperts Provide Options to Improve Security in Costa Rican National Parks
