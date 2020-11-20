More
    Ivonne Cerdas won the Crown of Miss Costa Rica 2020 in an atypical Ceremony

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In an atypical ceremony due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Ivonne Cerdas won the crown of Miss Costa Rica 2020. She beat nine contenders of which only two more made it to the final round. They are Valeria Rees and Jennifer Barrantes, who became the first and second finalists respectively.

    Cerdas received the crown and the band from Paola Chacón, Miss Costa Rica 2019. This Hatillo neighbor thus fulfills a dream caressed on two past occasions. In 2012 and 2015, she participated in this contest which, in 2020, will give her as prizes a brand new car; a 950 silver crown with 7 crystals; a collection of shoes, clothes, makeup, dental care and a photo book.

    Atypical ceremony
    Unlike in past years (except in 2018 when channel 7 appointed Elena Correa), this contest was held without an audience. The participants wore masks as did the two presenters (Marilyn Gamboa and Wálter Campos) and the judges. In fact, when the name of the winner was announced, none of the other contestants could approach to congratulate her, by virtue of the health measure of social distancing.

    Apparent discomfort of two ex-contestants
    This 2020 edition also had the peculiarity that two of the applicants resigned days ago. They were Adriana Moya, 25, and Treicy Herrera, 19. “I am not going to speak negatively of the organization, or of anyone, since that does not define me or speaks well of me. However, they were key details for my decision. Apart from many personal reasons, there was no longer the peace of mind, happiness and motivation that I had at the beginning,” Treicy Herrera declared.

    Meanwhile, this was what Adriana Moya also declared two days ago: “What I did was listen to my instincts. I’m not going to speak negatively of anyone. I really made this decision for personal reasons because I thought a lot about the values that have been instilled in me and the truth was not going well with respect to my values. “I was not comfortable with the situation I was in. I have always thought that professionalism, respect and honesty are very important and at this moment I did not feel comfortable,” she said.

    Asked about the decision of both women to leave the contest, the director of the organization, Gabriela Alfaro, told that she respected the decision of both and that the doors of the contest were open in case they decided to participate in another edition.

    Against all odds
    Miss Costa Rica, a franchise that channel 7 has had in the country for several decades, has maintained this contest, which has not been without controversy. Not only locally but internationally. Signs that it is a sexist brand, that it promotes stereotypes, and even that it is “out of date” with respect to the canons of beauty have paraded against this contest.

    The current Miss Universe is Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa. However, it is undeniable that it is the most followed and coveted event among women who aspire to represent their countries in beauty contests.

    For now there are no defined venues or dates, but it is known that as of 2020 Rwanda and Uganda will make their debut. Ghana returns to the contest and Nepal will not participate.

    Resonance Costa Rica


    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica starts its “International Tourism Fair” with hopes of full Reactivation
