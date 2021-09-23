Acupuncture: How Does it Work And Why is it Good For Health?

Originally developed and practiced in China, acupuncture is based on treating ailments by introducing metal needles at certain points on the human body. Unlike other traditional methods, acupuncture has provided relief to people around the world for its ability to reverse ailments and greatly improve overall health. This therapeutic technique is based on the “Jingluo” concept, an invisible system of analogous points that are distributed throughout the human body and that communicate through a network of imaginary meridians.

According to the World Health Organization today acupuncture can be used to treat more than 300 diseases. In 1979 the O.M.S recognized its efficacy and suggested that at least 43 of these diseases could be treated with great success.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Benefits of Acupuncture

The benefits provided by this method are multiple, acupuncture has a great capacity to raise vital energy, strengthen the immune system, promote blood circulation, balance energy and improve overall health by a high percentage.

Its effectiveness is due to the release of neurotransmitter substances that originate in the central nervous system, such as endorphins, serotonin and other hormones responsible for generating an analgesic and anti-inflammatory effect in the body.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) reveals that acupuncture is a reasonable option for those who suffer from chronic pain, such as lower back pain, neck or knee pain. Some recent studies supported by the NIH even analyze the possibility of reducing the frequency of hot flashes associated with menopause with acupuncture.

How does acupuncture work?

Acupuncture is first done by hand and with a trained professional. The patient itself is subjected to an evaluation to identify the symptoms that afflict him, once identified, treatment is started. At first the needles are carefully inserted at specific points on the patient’s body but very superficially within the skin.

What is experienced with acupuncture?

Usually the needles cause a tingling sensation and this is because a nerve ending is stimulated or the nerve itself, which transmits a stimulus to the nervous system. About 10 to 20 small, disposable, sterile needles are used at the same time, which are placed in specific “meridians” in the body. The needles remain for a short period of time, about 30 to 40 minutes. The needles are subsequently removed and the patient can continue with their normal day.

What kind of patients can undergo acupuncture?

Acupuncture can be used in any type of people, however there are certain contraindications such as pregnant women, it is not that they cannot undergo acupuncture but certain care must be taken.

The same with cancer patients and people who suffer from a modern pathology such as diabetic foot, actually anyone with exposed wounds, since if they are near any of the analogous points it is not advisable to puncture in that area. More than contraindications, they are precautions.

Compared to other techniques, what special benefit does acupuncture bring?

It is what is much talked about today, in fact acupuncture more than being prohibited in some patients, the main benefit of this technique is that it does not have side effects unlike various drugs.

The effect of acupuncture will always be positive, it has never had a negative effect on the patient, whether it be stomach upset, headache, weakness in the body or dizziness, acupuncture is free of this type of side effects that the pharmacology.

How long does it take for a patient to see results?

The results should be immediate, in the first session it is expected that patients reduce pain by 50%. If the pathology is chronic or acute, the patient is given a treatment plan, when chronic pathologies have been going on for many years, the treatment will of course take a little longer.

Is acupuncture safe for children?

Although children are more restless, as specialists we must be much more careful. If the child is scared of needles and cannot tolerate pain, it is best to make it much friendlier. Acupressure is applied to treat some discomforts in the little ones. This technique helps to strengthen their immune system and helps prevent diseases; Ideally, it should be applied between 4 or 5 years of age.