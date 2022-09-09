More
    Hollywood Production Company Will Film a Horror Movie Inspired by the Tale “El Viejo del Monte” in Nicoya

    Today, we all know that the film industry generates millions of dollars a year worldwide, in addition to the tourist projection of the places where movies are filmed. That is why the cinematographic projection of this region will be very important and will enhance Nicoya as an international tourist destination. Fortunately, the Film Investment Attraction Law in Costa Rica is already bearing its first fruits.Regarding the dark story itself, I remember that our grandparents told it to us in the afternoon, by lamplight, just before going to sleep; whoever went to sleep did so by imagining that demon in the middle of the mountain with his terrifying and hair-raising screams. Without a doubt, it is very good news that an important production company in the Hollywood film industry would be filming 2 movies in Guanacaste inspired by our legends, for the summer of 2023.

    From this office, we will support this type of initiatives that come to boost our local economy and, of course, to position Nicoya and Guanacaste on the international tourist map, stressed Deputy Daniel Vargas Quirós.

