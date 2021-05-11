More
    Three Exciting Hollywood Movies that were Filmed in Costa Rica

    The impressive landscapes of this Central American country have been the perfect setting for various Hollywood productions

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    TCRN STAFF
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica is a country that has sought to promote the wonderful locations of its territory so that they become the perfect setting for great international films. This has allowed its nature, beaches and towns to appear as part of the exciting stories told through the big screen.

    On more than one occasion, this Central American country has been the chosen destination for actors such as Ben Affleck, Justin Timberlake or Will Smith to film memorable scenes of their best films here.

    So here we present to you these famous films that contemplate Costa Rica within its plot line:

    After Earth

    In 2013, this science fiction film showed a father and son who, after suffering an accident in their spaceship, must make an emergency landing on a nearby planet, which turns out to be Earth. The film was partially filmed in Costa Rica, for which Will Smith and his son Jaden visited this country. Specifically, they were at ‘La Fortuna’ and ‘Sarapiquí’ where the film directed by M. Night Shyamalan was made.

    Runner Runner

    When a Princeton college student – played by Justin Timberlake – is scammed into an online poker game where he loses $ 60,000, he discovers that the gambling site is hosted in Costa Rica. So, he decides to travel there to face a corrupt tycoon named Ivan Block (Ben Affleck), of whom he will end up becoming a disciple.

    From the trailer of this film you can see the capital of San José and Puntarenas, although the image that is given of the country is not exactly the best, since it shows it as a paradise for gambling, proselytizing and corrupt policemen.

    Congo

    In 1995 the film directed by Frank Marshall was made near the Arenal and Irazú volcanoes. The latter appeared as if it were an active volcano located in a remote area of ​​the Congo. This is where a team of scientists with different interests travels: like the search for the famous lost city of Zinj.

    So you think Jurassic Park?

    Which other do you know that has been filmed in the country? Although the country is constantly mentioned in Jurassic Park, it was actually shot in Hawaii.

    TCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
