    Artistic and Cultural Activities in Costa Rica are Included in the List of Vehicle Circulation Restriction Exceptions

    People who go to an event of this type must present their ticket or reservation

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    As of May 10th, artistic and cultural activities in Costa Ricawill be included in the list of exceptions to the vehicle circulation restriction.
    San Carlos of Costa Rica is Reforested with the Planting of 1000 Trees

    In order to mitigate the negative effect of climate change and pollution, the “Friends of a Million Trees Association”...
    Food Packaging in Costa Rica Aims to be Responsible, Renewable and Recyclable

    As global demand for packaged foods increases, the need for sustainable solutions becomes more urgent. Much of the food...
    As of May 10th, artistic and cultural activities in Costa Ricawill be included in the list of exceptions to the vehicle circulation restriction.People who go to an event of this type must present their ticket or reservation.

    “Ensuring the development of cultural activities in a safe way, strictly complying with health protocols and taking great care of ourselves is essential, both for our sector and its work, as well as for the mental health and resilience of all people,” said the Minister of Culture, Sylvie Durán.

    Events will be suspended from May 3rd to 9th

    As part of the cultural sector measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture and Youth reported that all in-person entertainment activities will be suspended from May 3rd to 9th.

    The measure applies in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM); however, during that week events may be held without an audience and with live or prerecorded transmission.

    Durán added: “The situation we are facing at this time requires that all of us get involved in the most rigorous way, so that we preserve and sustain the progress of opening and economic reactivation that we have achieved to date.”

      San Carlos of Costa Rica is Reforested with the Planting of 1000 Trees
