Artistic and Cultural Activities in Costa Rica are Included in the List of Vehicle Circulation Restriction Exceptions

As of May 10th, artistic and cultural activities in Costa Ricawill be included in the list of exceptions to the vehicle circulation restriction.People who go to an event of this type must present their ticket or reservation.

“Ensuring the development of cultural activities in a safe way, strictly complying with health protocols and taking great care of ourselves is essential, both for our sector and its work, as well as for the mental health and resilience of all people,” said the Minister of Culture, Sylvie Durán.

Events will be suspended from May 3rd to 9th

As part of the cultural sector measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture and Youth reported that all in-person entertainment activities will be suspended from May 3rd to 9th.

The measure applies in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM); however, during that week events may be held without an audience and with live or prerecorded transmission.

Durán added: “The situation we are facing at this time requires that all of us get involved in the most rigorous way, so that we preserve and sustain the progress of opening and economic reactivation that we have achieved to date.”