Productive sectors, government and legislative deputies will discuss proposals to improve electricity rates and promote economic reactivation by reducing energy operating costs in the “Energy and Environment Congress 2020”, which will take place in virtual mode, on the mornings of October 21, 22 and 23. Successful initiatives to grow and be profitable in harmony with environmental sustainability will also be presented.

Enrique Egloff, President of the Chamber of Industries of Costa Rica emphasized that energy is a determining factor for the competitiveness of the industrial sector. “The industry in Costa Rica pays more than double what is paid in the United States and 40% of what is paid in Europe.

According to the latest Annual Surveys ofCompetitiveness Factors of the Costa Rican Chamber of Industries, the cost of electricity has remained among the three main factors with the greatest negative impact on companies,”explained Egloff.

“The world does not stop due to the pandemic, Costa Rica has to reactivate and grow to generate employment. For this reason, the Chamber of Industries thanks the National Bank of Costa Rica, Official Sponsor, who with its vision and experience accompanies us in this effort to improve energy competitiveness and support companies in their process of modernization and sustainable growth,” said Egloff.

“For the National Bank, the productive sector and job creation are very important, 44.4% of the loans we have granted are for micro, small, medium and large companies, we are their financial allies, we try to meet their needs through a wide range of financial products.

We are an entity that grows sustainably and encourages the productive sector to do so as well and that a culture that is friendly to the environment is fostered both in the organization and in its various stakeholders, promoting an improvement in the quality of life of Costa Ricans”, indicated the General Director of Institutional Relations of the National Bank.

During the 2020 Energy and Environment Congress, trends will be analyzed in the face of technological disruption, expectations in electricity rates for 2021 and changes in the rate methodology with the participation of ARESEP and ICE.

New regulations

The new regulation for distributed generation that passed the public consultation process and the distributed generation law that is advancing in the Legislative Assembly will be explained.

Alternatives for importing natural gas, a fuel that is a trend in the world, will also be analyzed, as well as strategies for the sustainable development of the country and companies, tools such as the circular economy, the donut economy, efficient and low freight transport and successful experiences of energy efficiency and sustainability in companies.

“In the case of fuels, it is also necessary to have alternatives at competitive prices, which are friendly to the environment and on which the country has potential”, concluded Egloff.

The 2020 Energy and Environment Congress will be held virtually on the mornings of October 21, 22, and 23. It is organized by the Chamber of Industries of Costa Rica, the co-organization of PROCOMER, and the official sponsorship of the National Bank.