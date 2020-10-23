More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Energy Proposals are being Discussed to help in the Country`s Fiscal Situation and Economic Reactivation

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Energy Proposals are being Discussed to help in the Country`s Fiscal Situation and Economic Reactivation

    Productive sectors, government and legislative deputies will discuss proposals to improve electricity rates and promote economic reactivation...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Seeks to Promote Tourism in the South Pacific

    The Central American country celebrated World Tourism Day yesterday with the inauguration of the “Port to Port”...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Aloe de Vera: Health Benefits.

    Aloe vera, commonly known in most Latin American countries as aloe, is...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Productive sectors, government and legislative deputies will discuss proposals to improve electricity rates and promote economic reactivation by reducing energy operating costs in the “Energy and Environment Congress 2020”, which will take place in virtual mode, on the mornings of October 21, 22 and 23. Successful initiatives to grow and be profitable in harmony with environmental sustainability will also be presented.

    Enrique Egloff, President of the Chamber of Industries of Costa Rica emphasized that energy is a determining factor for the competitiveness of the industrial sector. “The industry in Costa Rica pays more than double what is paid in the United States and 40% of what is paid in Europe.

    According to the latest Annual Surveys ofCompetitiveness Factors of the Costa Rican Chamber of Industries, the cost of electricity has remained among the three main factors with the greatest negative impact on companies,”explained Egloff.

    “The world does not stop due to the pandemic, Costa Rica has to reactivate and grow to generate employment. For this reason, the Chamber of Industries thanks the National Bank of Costa Rica, Official Sponsor, who with its vision and experience accompanies us in this effort to improve energy competitiveness and support companies in their process of modernization and sustainable growth,” said Egloff.

    “For the National Bank, the productive sector and job creation are very important, 44.4% of the loans we have granted are for micro, small, medium and large companies, we are their financial allies, we try to meet their needs through a wide range of financial products.

    We are an entity that grows sustainably and encourages the productive sector to do so as well and that a culture that is friendly to the environment is fostered both in the organization and in its various stakeholders, promoting an improvement in the quality of life of Costa Ricans”, indicated the General Director of Institutional Relations of the National Bank.

    During the 2020 Energy and Environment Congress, trends will be analyzed in the face of technological disruption, expectations in electricity rates for 2021 and changes in the rate methodology with the participation of ARESEP and ICE.

    New regulations

    The new regulation for distributed generation that passed the public consultation process and the distributed generation law that is advancing in the Legislative Assembly will be explained.

    Alternatives for importing natural gas, a fuel that is a trend in the world, will also be analyzed, as well as strategies for the sustainable development of the country and companies, tools such as the circular economy, the donut economy, efficient and low freight transport and successful experiences of energy efficiency and sustainability in companies.

    “In the case of fuels, it is also necessary to have alternatives at competitive prices, which are friendly to the environment and on which the country has potential”, concluded Egloff.

    The 2020 Energy and Environment Congress will be held virtually on the mornings of October 21, 22, and 23. It is organized by the Chamber of Industries of Costa Rica, the co-organization of PROCOMER, and the official sponsorship of the National Bank.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Seeks to Promote Tourism in the South Pacific
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Energy Proposals are being Discussed to help in the Country`s Fiscal Situation and Economic Reactivation

    Productive sectors, government and legislative deputies will discuss proposals to improve electricity rates and promote economic reactivation...
    Read more
    News

    Costa Rica Seeks to Promote Tourism in the South Pacific

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Central American country celebrated World Tourism Day yesterday with the inauguration of the “Port to Port” route between Ciudad Cortés and...
    Read more
    Health

    Aloe de Vera: Health Benefits.

    TCRN STAFF -
    Aloe vera, commonly known in most Latin American countries as aloe, is a succulent plant of the...
    Read more
    Travel

    Add Camping in Costa Rica to your Bucket List

    TCRN STAFF -
    Attention Outdoor Lovers! You likely know that Costa Rica offers a wealth of natural beauty to explore, but have you ever considered...
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    The Emblematic of Costa Rican literature Carlos Luis Fallas (Calufa).

    TCRN STAFF -
    Carlos Luis Fallas Sibaja (Alajuela, January 21, 1909 - San José, May 7, 1966) was a Costa...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Live the experience of Venturing into a Volcanic rock Cenote in Huetar territory

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    In the Huetar indigenous territory, there is Tabacari, in Spanish "Santuario de las Aguas" (Water sanctuary), a...
    Read more

    Learn About the Importance of Insects on a Visit to the Insect Museum in Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The Museum of Insects, founded in 1962, seeks that its visitors know the biodiversity of our country and also learn the importance and benefits that insects have in our environment
    Read more

    Are Waste Incineration Plants Negative?

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The efficiency of municipal waste incineration plants is still under debate worldwide. The intention of installing a...
    Read more

    What Man Causes To Nature.

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Disasters are natural or man-made events that negatively affect life, livelihoods, and industry, frequently leading to permanent...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »