    San Carlos of Costa Rica is Reforested with the Planting of 1000 Trees

    Protecting the environment and reducing its environmental footprint

    By TCRN STAFF
    15
    0

    TCRN STAFF
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    In order to mitigate the negative effect of climate change and pollution, the “Friends of a Million Trees Association” intervenes in basins, wetlands, protected areas and biological corridors throughout the Huertar Norte area of ​​Costa Rica.

    To achieve its goal, it works with the integration of social and business responsibility programs in favor of planting native trees and rescuing the ecosystem.

    Tigo Costa Rica recently implemented an environmental policy that aims to protect the environment and reduce the environmental footprint, through compliance with all national legislation and continuous improvement based on the requirements established in the ISO 14001 standard, which assesses and certifies every year.

    Commitment to the environment

    As part of its policy, it adopted 1,000 trees for the reforestation of San Carlos. “We complement the support currently provided to this area, also sponsoring the San Carlos Sports Association. Costa Rica is a country recognized for its commitment to the environment; is a leader in sustainability and biodiversity”.

    “Among the many ecological conservation programs currently active, is the reforestation of green lands and its success is indisputable: their forest territories have doubled in just 30 years”, commented Marco Silva, Proyect Coordinator. Silva, emphasized that private companies have a very important role in the search for solutions to the greatest challenges facing the planet.

    Source: TCRN Staff
    Via: Guillermo Agudelo
