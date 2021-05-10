San Carlos of Costa Rica is Reforested with the Planting of 1000 Trees

In order to mitigate the negative effect of climate change and pollution, the “Friends of a Million Trees Association” intervenes in basins, wetlands, protected areas and biological corridors throughout the Huertar Norte area of ​​Costa Rica.

To achieve its goal, it works with the integration of social and business responsibility programs in favor of planting native trees and rescuing the ecosystem.

Tigo Costa Rica recently implemented an environmental policy that aims to protect the environment and reduce the environmental footprint, through compliance with all national legislation and continuous improvement based on the requirements established in the ISO 14001 standard, which assesses and certifies every year.

Commitment to the environment

As part of its policy, it adopted 1,000 trees for the reforestation of San Carlos. “We complement the support currently provided to this area, also sponsoring the San Carlos Sports Association. Costa Rica is a country recognized for its commitment to the environment; is a leader in sustainability and biodiversity”.

“Among the many ecological conservation programs currently active, is the reforestation of green lands and its success is indisputable: their forest territories have doubled in just 30 years”, commented Marco Silva, Proyect Coordinator. Silva, emphasized that private companies have a very important role in the search for solutions to the greatest challenges facing the planet.