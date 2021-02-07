The First “Christie RealLaser” Film Projector in Costa Rica is Installed

The CCM Cinemas exhibition chain has already equipped itself with the first pure RGB laser projector installed in Costa Rica. The integrator Vidicom has carried out the work in room 4 of the Plaza Occidente multiplex, installing a Christie CP2315-RGB projector, as well as Christie Vive Audio speakers in conjunction with Dolby Atmos. CCM Cinemas is a company founded in 1967 and which currently has 17 cinemas in different parts of the country.

“With the proliferation of streaming platforms, Multicines Plaza Occidente sought to reinvent itself and offer unbeatable experiences that consumers cannot reproduce in residential audiovisual systems,” says Guido Vázquez Badilla, president of CCM Plaza Occidente.

The complex is located in the Plaza Occidente shopping center in the city of San Ramón, Alajuela province, the second in the country. Inaugurated in 2004, this multiplex cinema had three screens and now the new room has been added, which has been called Alpha 360, with capacity for 140 people.

“We have created this Premium room whose objective is to offer the Costa Rican public a new highly refined cinematographic experience and excellent audiovisual comfort through the support of cutting-edge innovative cinematographic technologies”, adds Vázquez Badilla.

A unique visual experience



The new room includes a Harkness Clarus XC 1.7 screen. measuring 10.6 x 5.72 meters and is equipped for 3D with the X-Mirror system from the company GXM Inc. It has stadium comfort seats and an architectural design optimized for a better experience.

“For projection we wanted to introduce the third generation of digital cinema projectors, specifically Christie RealLaser RGB laser technology, to obtain spectacular colorimetry and contrast and a experience of great realism”, comments the president of CCM Plaza Occidente.

The installed Christie CP2315-RGB is a 13,500 lumen 2K resolution projector based on Christie RealLaser lighting technology, ensuring brightness levels above DCI standards throughout the natural life of the equipment.

Enhanced sound



Christie has also been involved in the sound part because Christie Vive Audio line array (LA) speakers have been installed in combination with Dolby Atmos. “These speakers, which are the most advanced on the market, are a first in Costa Rica and are the perfect complement to create a 360-degree sound experience of great precision, balance, definition and comfort,” says Vázquez Badilla.

Christie has a long relationship with Multicines Plaza Occidente. In fact, the other three rooms feature Christie’s Xenon lighting projectors. “With this project we have sought to innovate with aspects of design and technology to offer the client a differentiated, high-profile cinematographic experience and great comfort.

Facing streaming competition



For the Costa Rican exhibition industry, this room represents a rebirth that allows to maintain the technological validity of movie theaters and face the competition of streaming that attracts more users every day,” says Juan Carlos Cotua Fiorentini, general director of Vidicom.