Going outdoors is one of the best ways to experience a movie. You can enjoy the fresh air with your friends and family, while gathering under the stars. The best way to have a movie night is by using an outdoor projector to put the film on a big screen. Let’s look at how you can choose a great projector and deliver a movie night to remember.

Waterproof

Costa Rica can have a long wet season, featuring plenty of rainy days. If water gets into your projector it can damage the electronics, causing the projector to stop working. To protect yourself from this, you should try to choose a waterproof projector.

High Brightness

You should try to purchase projectors that can deliver a high brightness. This will help the projector cut through other light sources to deliver a clearer image. You should be able to find how bright the projector is in the product specifications. Most decent projectors should be able to project around 2,000 lumens.

Power Source

You might also want to consider how the projector will be powered. Most of the time, they will need to be plugged in. This can mean that you will need an extension cord to run them. Some models might be battery powered. While more convenient, there models are also more expensive.

Size And Portability

When setting up an outdoor movie night, you will often have to position the projector correctly. This can be a lot easier when it is lightweight. If space is a factor, consider purchasing a more compact model. Thankfully, most modern outdoor projectors tend to be portable, allowing you to take it to a friend’s house or on a camping trip.

Price

You might also want to consider how much the projector will cost. To make sure that you’re getting the best value for money you should examine the different options available on the market. This will help you find the one that offers the highest quality for the lowest price. You might also want to ask for a demonstration, so you can check the quality of the device for yourself. In addition, you might want to read online reviews to see some of the problems you might potentially encounter.

Consider How You Will Play The Movie

There are many things to consider when purchase an outdoor projector, with one of the most important considerations being how you use it. Such as, will you play your movie from a laptop or a USB? Some projectors might even be able to connect wirelessly to a smartphone. You should consider how this will affect how you use the projector. For example, you might need to use an extension cord to make sure your laptop has enough battery life. In addition, you will need to think about how you will project the sound of the movie. Some projectors might have an in-built speaker system while for others you will need to connect external speakers. If this is the case, you will also need to think about what speakers you choose.

Plan Your Movie Night In Advance

Hopefully, you now have a better understanding of the type of projector you would like to purchase. Now, all that remains is to deliver a memorable movie night for your friends and family. There are a few things you can plan to make this easier. First, you should think about where you will place the screen. Try to make sure that the sun is setting behind the audience. This will ensure that you avoid its glare. Also, you can usually get the best results by waiting for a while before you start the film. The darker it becomes, the clearer the projected image will be. You might also want to develop a back-up plan, just in case the weather makes an outdoor event difficult.

Conclusion

An outdoor movie night allows you to share your favourite films with your friends and family. To make the movies come to life you need the best possible setup. We discussed how you can find one projector that will suit your needs and budget. So, now you can create the best movie theatre in Costa Rica.