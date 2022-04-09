23 Films Selected For 2022 Costa Rica Film Festival

A total of 23 films from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Haiti, Panama and the Dominican Republic will compete in the X International Costa Rican Film Festival 2022, revealed Fernando Chaves, artistic director of the event.

Of that number of films, 11 were selected by the jury to compete for the statuette of Best Feature Film and a cash prize of about 11,000 dollars in the Central American and Caribbean competition, while 12 Costa Rican short films will do so in the national one.

In addition to Chaves, the curatorial team for the tenth edition of the Festival, to be held next June but still without an exact date, was made up of the sociologist Luciana Gallegos and the filmmakers Natalia Solórzano and Cristóbal Serra.

High-quality workmanship

The artistic director maintained that through these feature films, which exhibit high-quality workmanship, you can see what is being produced, what they are talking about, what are they telling and how it is being done.

The Festival, he stressed, is proud to have films from neighboring countries that bring the public and filmmakers closer to the realities of each context, and that allow them to share experiences of making and get closer to today’s cinema.

Uniting the cinema of our region

We celebrate the ties that unite the cinema of our region and we are sure that the offer will be attractive to an audience eager to know what surrounds us, he stressed.

“We are pleased to note that several of the selected films have been winners of the El Fauno Fund or participants and winners of the Industry section of our festival, which demonstrates the importance and urgency of keeping these funds alive to continue stimulating job creation, local production and artistic expression”, he pointed out.

Regarding the national short film competition, Chaves said that it generates great expectations by demonstrating the vigor of what is being done in our immediate context, with student works, ambitious projects, video art and experiments of all kinds that nourish the programming with innovative voices and diversity of styles.

This is an opportunity to remember the importance of promoting the production of short films through funds, prizes and other incentives that allow this sector to continue growing and each year to be able to appreciate new proposals at the Festival, he assured.

After pointing out that the selection of films in each competitive section offers a sample of the great diversity, both plot and staging, that characterizes the audiovisual production of the country or region, Gallegos stated that the fantastic coexists with the essay, as well as the social is linked to the intimate.

I hope, he stressed, that the future audiences of the 23 selected films will also find in them moments, images and ideas that cause them enthusiasm, surprise or intrigue.