More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Guanacaste Airport Received for the First Time a 100% Female Crew Flight

    Commemorating International Women's Day

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Guanacaste Airport received a 100% crewed flight by female personnel on March 8th.JetBlue flight 1691 from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) landed in Guanacaste (LIR) as part of International Women’s Day commemoration.

    For International Women’s Day

    To commemorate International Women’s Day, the airport organized a welcoming ceremony to honor the crew at this important milestone in the terminal’s airport history. The crew was received by eleven girls who received an educational talk and a visit inside the plane by airline personnel.

    The crew was made up of Captain Miriam Lainez and First Officer Jessica Lower, accompanied by four pursers Kristi Lowery, Yamilka Fernandez, Courtney Wilson, and Jennifer Kryvanick.

    An honor

    “It is an honor for JetBlue to celebrate International Women’s Day together with our airport partners with this flight operated exclusively by women,” said Monica Cordeiro, JetBlue’s regional manager for Latin America. “As an airline, we are committed to providing the tools and resources for more women to join the aviation industry and it is through events like this that we hope to inspire women and future generations.”

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Project in Costa Rica Seeks to Allow Workers Who Care for Sick Relatives Reduce Working Hours
    Next article
    Why Are There Almost No Statues Of Women In Costa Rica?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    USA Recognizes Tica Doris Ríos with the 2023 Brave Women International Award

    Thanks to her work as a promoter of the rights of indigenous peoples in Costa Rica, Doris Ríos
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »