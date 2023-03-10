Guanacaste Airport Received for the First Time a 100% Female Crew Flight

The Guanacaste Airport received a 100% crewed flight by female personnel on March 8th.JetBlue flight 1691 from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) landed in Guanacaste (LIR) as part of International Women’s Day commemoration.

For International Women’s Day

To commemorate International Women’s Day, the airport organized a welcoming ceremony to honor the crew at this important milestone in the terminal’s airport history. The crew was received by eleven girls who received an educational talk and a visit inside the plane by airline personnel.

The crew was made up of Captain Miriam Lainez and First Officer Jessica Lower, accompanied by four pursers Kristi Lowery, Yamilka Fernandez, Courtney Wilson, and Jennifer Kryvanick.

An honor

“It is an honor for JetBlue to celebrate International Women’s Day together with our airport partners with this flight operated exclusively by women,” said Monica Cordeiro, JetBlue’s regional manager for Latin America. “As an airline, we are committed to providing the tools and resources for more women to join the aviation industry and it is through events like this that we hope to inspire women and future generations.”