This Is How Costa Rica Celebrates International Women’s Day

About the celebration of International Women’s Day, this year 2022 in Costa Rica activities will be carried out in which many of you warriors can participate to say “long live women”, so that rights are respected, that share stories, and encourage entrepreneurship.

The Jacó Impact Movement will carry out a joint activity with the creative center Selina Jacó, called Experiences of Women “Stories and Resistance”. Women will be able to attend the talk, which will be given by Dr. Angie Hernández, a psychologist, and will include the participation of women entrepreneurs from Jacó, at Cowork Selina from 6 to 8 PM.

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

In this way, women will also be able to participate in the activity “All women, all rights”, organized by the University of Costa Rica, at 2 PM there will be a tribute to Dr. Marielos Giralt Bermúdez and at 4:30 PM, will be activated in the march in Parque Central.

This March 8 is more than a special day because it celebrates all women internationally, in which everyone encourages the fight for equality, participation, and empowerment of women in various areas with society.

A women’s movement in the world is proof of a force that crosses borders, where differences within culture, economy, and ideologies, in general, are respected.

This date, March 8, is a benchmark for the increasing participation of women in science and technology, in addition to other areas of both training and employment. Everyone joins gender violence is about.

About International Women’s Day

The celebration of International Women’s Day was promulgated by the United Nations (UN) in 1975, although the date was celebrated much earlier.

It is worth noting that before the date was promulgated, women demanded basic rights, such as being able to vote in elections, the right to occupy positions of responsibility in politics and society in general, the right to work and study.

Today, the date is ideal to establish a position in each of the basic rights of women in the countries of the world, for this reason, the formation of Movements and Non-Governmental Organizations.

Timeline of International Women’s Day around the world

National Women’s Day has been celebrated in the United States since 1909.

In 1910, the Socialist International met in Copenhagen and proclaimed International Women’s Day to help achieve universal women’s suffrage and other advances; in said Clara Zetkin’s proposal, it was established to be celebrated every March 8 for the first time, although it was not established when it would begin to be celebrated.

On the same date, 1910, specifically on March 8, women in Spain were able to access Higher Education on equal terms with men.

In 1911, as a consequence of the Copenhagen meeting of the previous year, International Women’s Day was celebrated for the first time in parts of Europe: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Denmark.

On March 25, 1911, a tragic fire broke out at the Triangle Shirtwaist factory in New York, killing 123 women and 23 men because they couldn’t get out of the building. This fact had a lot of repercussions in the American labor legislation and subsequent celebrations of International Women’s Day.

Each date leads to the other and all with the same purpose, to celebrate women, many of them accompanied by great men who also fight to assert and respect their virtues, with courage and perseverance.