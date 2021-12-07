Gisele Bündchen Turtle Rescue Happened On Costa Rica Beach

The video of Gisele Bündchen – supermodel, environmental activist and philanthropist – rescuing a turtle caught in nets occurred on a beach in Costa Rica.The news went around the world. Important media reported the information without indicating where the dramatic situation occurred.

The Directorate of Migration and Foreigners confirmed to this medium that the Brazilian entered the country on November 28th and has not yet registered departures.

This she wrote on her social networks over the weekend and whose video went around the world:

“Early this morning I was walking on the beach and Onyx started barking at a pile of ocean trash that had been washed up during high tide”.

“When I got closer I saw this beautiful turtle upside down with a look of hopelessness and weariness in her eyes, her body knotted and entangled in a fishing net”.

“I immediately began to free her from the web that was strangling her, but even after we untied her, she was too tired to return to the ocean”.

“I didn’t think twice, I just picked her up and carried her into the water (it’s amazing how adrenaline can make you stronger!)”.

“I was relieved and very happy to see her swimming freely, grateful to be there and to be able to do it”.

“There are so many other animals that sadly end up dying in nets like this one. Today I recorded that we must be more aware of our customs as a species and help protect all animals, it is our choice”.

“I pray that we can all stand up and remember that the opportunity to change begins with one act.”

Strong advocate

Bündchen is known to be one of the strongest voices in the fashion industry for the planet. In her social networks he usually shares images and even campaigns that seek to raise awareness about caring for the environment.

House in Costa Rica

Bündchen and her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, have a vacation home in Santa Teresa de Cóbano de Puntarenas, on the Nicoya Peninsula.

According to the Migration registry, she came to the country without him. The last time he came was in June: from the 12th to the 23rd of that month.It is common for the couple and their children to spend time on Costa Rican soil. She even usually posts photos and videos from national soil, especially during sunsets.