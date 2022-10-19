Get to Know 12 of the Best Hiking Routes to the Magical Waterfalls in Costa Rica

Do you like to get out of the 4 walls, get fresh air and take great photos on outdoor adventures? Here we bring you a list of 12 waterfalls, according to the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism (ICT), so you can stretch your legs and bathe in some of the best waterfalls in our country.

1- Nauyaca Waterfall

This waterfall is located in the south of the country in Dominical. It consists of two waterfalls that belong to the Barucito River. Its fall is 45 meters and the second waterfall is 20 meters, the latter has a large natural pool 6 meters deep. The route from the main entrance to the waterfall is 6 kilometers and you can walk, go on horseback or in a 4×4 vehicle. Difficulty: Moderate

2- Uvita Waterfall

It is also known as the green waterfall and is located on private property with private parking. You must take a cart from the BCR of Uvita following the signs for the waterfall, it is about 10 minutes from downtown Uvita, going up to the mountain. Although it is not a large waterfall, it offers paths to relax and a lot of biodiversity worth admiring. Difficulty: Easy; however, be careful when going down the slope.

3- El Encanto Waterfall

It is located in Esparza de Puntarenas, in the town of El Barón, precisely in San Rafael de Esparza. It has a fall of 40 meters and has a large pool. The road is in good condition and about 600 meters before reaching the owners’ farm the road is gravel. Difficulty: Easy

4- Savegre River Waterfall

It is located in San Gerardo de Dota, a site known for bird watching such as quetzal, mountain hotels and trout fishing. To get to the waterfall you must walk about 4 kilometers. There is no admission charge and there is no picnic or camping on site. Difficulty: Intermediate

5- Oropéndola Waterfall

It is located within the Hacienda Guachipelín near the Rincón de la Vieja National Park. It has a height of 25 meters and is surrounded by a canyon. Its waters have an emerald green color. Difficulty: Easy

6- Llanos de Cortés Waterfall

It is located in the province of Guanacaste in the canton of Bagaces. The arrival to the farm is easily accessible, so you can visit it in any vehicle. The journey to the waterfall is 20 minutes on foot, so it is advisable to wear closed and comfortable shoes. One of its greatest advantages is that it has a small beach with sand so that children can bathe and have fun. Degree of difficulty: Easy

7- Bajo del Toro Waterfall

It is located 7 kilometers from Bajo del Toro, it is part of the Juan Castro Blanco National Park, its difficulty is moderate and it has ample parking within private property. It is important to wear closed shoes, since the climb is a little more difficult. One of its main characteristics is its funnel-shaped fall that forms a yellow color. Difficulty: Intermediate

8- Río Agrio Waterfall

Definitively, Atenas del Toro is a land rich in waterfalls, and Rio Agrio is no exception. Its fall is 50 meters and it is surrounded by a lot of vegetation, its route is approximately 2 kilometers, round trip. Here you can enjoy a camping area and private parking. Difficulty: Intermediate

9- El Paraíso Waterfall

It is located in Greece and has a drop of 65 meters and a depth of 1 meter. There is a first route of 300 meters to reach a picnic area and then you must go down a path about 100 meters more to see the waterfall. Difficulty: Easy

10- Celeste River Waterfall

This waterfall is located within the Tenorio Volcano National Park. This waterfall is approximately 30 meters high and has become the main attraction due to its bluish color. The waterfall can only be admired from the outside, since it is forbidden to swim in it, or in any other natural setting in the conservation area. Difficulty: Moderate

11- Pacuare River Waterfall

If you love adventure and want to cool off with a waterfall, this is a tour you should do soon. To observe it, you must travel downriver and enjoy the adrenaline rush of rafting on the Pacuare River. Difficulty: Intermediate; you can only get there by doing the full tour.

12- Pozo Azul River Waterfall

This waterfall is located on a private estate in the Virgen de Sarapiquí. It has a fall of 5 meters and approximately 50 meters in diameter and 7 meters deep. There is a parking area and you must walk along a path of approximately 550 meters to go down to the waterfall. Difficulty: Easy