More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Disney’s “Magic and Symphony” Show Coming to Costa Rica in December 2022

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    More than 90 artists including musicians and singers will perform memorable songs from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. “Magic and Symphony”, the visual and musical show for the entire Disney family, will arrive in Costa Rica.

    After the success obtained with sold-out performances in various Latin American cities, the staging will offer memorable moments and songs from: Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic in Costa Rica.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    With live music performed by the Philharmonic Orchestra of Costa Rica, under the artistic and musical direction of maestro Marvin Araya and more than 70 Costa Rican musicians on stage, the symphonic concert will take place on December 14th and 15th, 2022, at the National Stadium.

    Tickets are available through eticket, in exclusive pre-sale for Visa BAC Credomatic customers, starting on Thursday, October 13th and on October 14th and 15th. Between October 13th and 31st, people who buy their tickets can access the “family discount” of 10% for all purchases of a minimum of 4 tickets and a maximum of 8, a discount applicable to the price of the tickets and not to the Charge for service. The general sale begins on October 16th.

    Magic and Symphony invites the audience to embark on a unique musical journey through emblematic stories, through symphonic interpretations of iconic songs and the projection on the screen of images from films and series treasured by fans of all generations.

    With more than 90 artists on stage, including musicians and singers, the show includes live performances of unforgettable songs such as “You Are Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, “I Am free” from Frozen, a frozen adventure, and “Cycle Without End” from The Lion King.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceA Diario Costa Rica
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Has Only 8 Years to Achieve Gender Equality Goal after Commitment Acquired in 2015
    Next article
    Get to Know 12 of the Best Hiking Routes to the Magical Waterfalls in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Get to Know 12 of the Best Hiking Routes to the Magical Waterfalls in Costa Rica

    Do you like to get out of the 4 walls, get fresh air and take great photos on outdoor adventures? Here we bring you a list of 12 waterfalls,
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER