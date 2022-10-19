Disney’s “Magic and Symphony” Show Coming to Costa Rica in December 2022

More than 90 artists including musicians and singers will perform memorable songs from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. “Magic and Symphony”, the visual and musical show for the entire Disney family, will arrive in Costa Rica.

After the success obtained with sold-out performances in various Latin American cities, the staging will offer memorable moments and songs from: Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic in Costa Rica.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

With live music performed by the Philharmonic Orchestra of Costa Rica, under the artistic and musical direction of maestro Marvin Araya and more than 70 Costa Rican musicians on stage, the symphonic concert will take place on December 14th and 15th, 2022, at the National Stadium.

Tickets are available through eticket, in exclusive pre-sale for Visa BAC Credomatic customers, starting on Thursday, October 13th and on October 14th and 15th. Between October 13th and 31st, people who buy their tickets can access the “family discount” of 10% for all purchases of a minimum of 4 tickets and a maximum of 8, a discount applicable to the price of the tickets and not to the Charge for service. The general sale begins on October 16th.

Magic and Symphony invites the audience to embark on a unique musical journey through emblematic stories, through symphonic interpretations of iconic songs and the projection on the screen of images from films and series treasured by fans of all generations.

With more than 90 artists on stage, including musicians and singers, the show includes live performances of unforgettable songs such as “You Are Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, “I Am free” from Frozen, a frozen adventure, and “Cycle Without End” from The Lion King.