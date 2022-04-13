More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    Morbius: The New Movie from the Spider Man Universe Makes Two References to Costa Rica

    We are a Hollywood love child!

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Morbius, the most recent release from Columbia Pictures and which is part of the Spider Man Universe, makes two references to Costa Rica. The first is when a helicopter appears flying over a dense forest and in one corner of the shot it reads: Cerro de la Muerte, Costa Rica. Dr. Michael Morbius travels in the airship towards a cave full of vampire bats.

    The second reference occurs when the scientist is in his laboratory in the company of Dr. Martine Bancroft. At one point in the conversation he tells her that the flying mammals are from Costa Rica.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    A Hollywood favorite

    In the past, the name of Costa Rica appears in great Hollywood productions. In Jurassic Park the events take place on an island called Cocos, in the Pacific of our country.

    What is Morbius about?

    Set in the Spider-Man Universe, Morbius focuses on one of its most iconic “villains.” It is a doctor who suffers from a blood disease since he was a child. In his efforts to find the cure he becomes a vampire.

    The main character is played by actor Jared Leto. With him appear Matt Smith (in the role of Loxias Crown), Adria Arjona (as Dr. Bancroft) and Michael Keaton (the Vulture).

    Morbius topped the North American box office on its opening weekend, although it was considered lackluster ($39.1 million). “This is a weak debut by Marvel’s exceptional standards for new superhero series launches,” Franchise Entertainment Research noted. The character of Venom began within the Spider-Man story, and by comparison, “Venom 1” opened to an $80 million gross in October 2018.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleFranklin Chang Announces New Company in Costa Rica Dedicated to Green Hydrogen
    Next articleWhat Do You Need To Be A Market Influencer?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    The 8 Golden Rules to Take Care of Our Kidneys

    World Kidney Day, every March 10th, aims to promote kidney health for all.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER