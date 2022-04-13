Morbius: The New Movie from the Spider Man Universe Makes Two References to Costa Rica

Morbius, the most recent release from Columbia Pictures and which is part of the Spider Man Universe, makes two references to Costa Rica. The first is when a helicopter appears flying over a dense forest and in one corner of the shot it reads: Cerro de la Muerte, Costa Rica. Dr. Michael Morbius travels in the airship towards a cave full of vampire bats.

The second reference occurs when the scientist is in his laboratory in the company of Dr. Martine Bancroft. At one point in the conversation he tells her that the flying mammals are from Costa Rica.

A Hollywood favorite

In the past, the name of Costa Rica appears in great Hollywood productions. In Jurassic Park the events take place on an island called Cocos, in the Pacific of our country.

What is Morbius about?

Set in the Spider-Man Universe, Morbius focuses on one of its most iconic “villains.” It is a doctor who suffers from a blood disease since he was a child. In his efforts to find the cure he becomes a vampire.

The main character is played by actor Jared Leto. With him appear Matt Smith (in the role of Loxias Crown), Adria Arjona (as Dr. Bancroft) and Michael Keaton (the Vulture).

Morbius topped the North American box office on its opening weekend, although it was considered lackluster ($39.1 million). “This is a weak debut by Marvel’s exceptional standards for new superhero series launches,” Franchise Entertainment Research noted. The character of Venom began within the Spider-Man story, and by comparison, “Venom 1” opened to an $80 million gross in October 2018.