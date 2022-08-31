More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Free Professional Growth Activity Seeks to Bring Together Students and Technology Professionals in Costa Rica

    The activity will be developed around the topics of QA Functional and QA Automation

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Providing a networking space through unconventional scenarios is the objective of the Up Level Meet Up, organized by the company Publicis Global Delivery (PGD). The activity will be held on September 22 free of charge and is aimed at both advanced university students in Informatics, Computing, Software Engineering, Digital Systems Design, as well as people who have a senior professional profile in QA, Automation and Functional .

    “We want to open a space for professional growth for all those specialists in the technological area. Our goal is that both advanced students and more experienced professionals can exchange their knowledge and also enrich themselves with the available talks that PGD is going to develop”, said Manuela Quirós, Latam Engagement Manager.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The activity will be built around topics such as Functional QA: Explore Marketing Testing Effectiveness Through Search Engine Optimization, and QA Engineer: Explore Azure Load Testing with Large-Scale Simulations.

    A free space for learning and networking

    “This will be a free space for learning and networking to continue building the QA community in LATAM together. To be part of this workshop, people must have previous experience in manual or automated testing, have a foundation in software development and have a B1 level of English or higher”, added Quirós.

    On this occasion, PGD enabled 70 quotas. Those interested can register through the link: https://forms.office.com/r/Pz1R0dwPwZ, which is also available on PGD Latam’s social networks. After registration, the company will be confirming each person their participation.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleDiscovery Network Highlights Video of a Waterfall in Costa Rica on its Social Networks
    Next articleThey Rescue a Black Plate Snake in the Forests of Osa: Sighting is Unusual
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    They Rescue a Black Plate Snake in the Forests of Osa: Sighting is Unusual

    A snake known in Costa Rica as “Plato Negro” (Lachesis melanocephala) was found and rescued by park rangers after an alert from residents
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER