    Discovery Network Highlights Video of a Waterfall in Costa Rica on its Social Networks

    El Tigre waterfall in Monteverde

    By TCRN STAFF
    The American channel Discovery featured a video recorded in Costa Rica on its social networks (Instagram and TikTok). It is a 15-second short recorded with a drone from El Tigre waterfall in Monteverde. The video on Instagram has 65,500 “likes” and on TikTok it has 1 million 100 thousand views and 139,500 “likes”.

    Julio Carvajal, a Costa Rican photographer and filmmaker, who made the recording in the mountains of Monteverde said that the video was recorded on August 10th and shortly after Discovery Channel contacted him.

    Huge pride

    “The fact that Discovery publishes one of your works is a source of pride and happiness,” said Carvajal. However, this is the second video of the Tico that the media conglomerate publishes on social networks.

    Also in August -on the 11th of this month-, Discovery shared on Instagram and TikTok the video of the lava waterfall of the Pacayas volcano in Guatemala. “It was a steep hike in the middle of the night to get to the viewpoint of the lava flows of the Pacaya volcano.

    “I was nervous about sending my drone before sunrise, but this was the only way to capture the true colors of the volcano. “(No drone was damaged in this recording),” Discovery published from Carvajal’s testimony.

    Drone images

    Carvajal has an extensive catalog of photos and videos recorded with his racing drone. This has allowed him to raise the quality of his product, which he not only shares on his social networks, but also produces for national and international brands.

