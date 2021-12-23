More
    First Latina to be Global Vice President of Design Engineering at Intel

    Engineer Ileana Rojas is general manager and product and manufacturing engineering manager since the end of 2019 at Intel Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rican engineer Ileana Rojas recently became the first Latin American person to hold the position of vice president at Intel’s Global Design Engineering Group. In Costa Rica, Rojas has served as general manager and product and manufacturing engineering manager since the end of 2019. In the midst of the pandemic, she has led the transformation of operations, services, and infrastructure to enable the opening of an Assembly and Test plant in a short time.


    For the engineer, “this represents a recognition of the passion, commitment, and positive impact of the 3,100 employees at Intel. It shows that Costa Ricans can climb to the executive level in a multinational corporation and thus contribute to the development of our country.”

    Timothy Scott, Director of Government Affairs at Intel Costa Rica, stated: “The corporation is recognizing the leadership of Ileana and the effort of all the collaborators, who in the midst of the pandemic and working remotely, for the most part, have achieved as a team excellent results, positively impacting not only the corporation but also the economic and social development of the country”.

    Company highlights results in Costa Rica


    The multinational company highlighted the results of its operations in Costa Rica, naming them as “strategic.” Costa Rican talent has set out to rebalance its supply chain and give greater prominence to the Americas and Europe region.

    Likewise, they formulated the IDM 2.0 strategy, whose objective is to deliver a new era of innovation, manufacturing and product leadership worldwide, taking into account that digitization is creating a new era of sustained demand for semiconductors in the world.

    In the country, Intel directly employs more than 3,100 people and indirectly 4,000. Its high-value activities are divided into three: Research and Development (R&D) Center, Global Service Center, and Processor Assembly and Testing.

