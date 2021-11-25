More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    86,3%of Remote Workers in Costa Rica Started This Modality Due to The Pandemic

    Both from the public and private sectors

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Until the middle of the year, Costa Rica had 2,068,604 employed persons, that is, with a job; of them 14.3% were remote workers.This is clear from the National Household Survey (Enaho) carried out in July 2021 by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC).

    That means that just over 296,000 people use the work-at-home mode.Of that total number of people who telecommute, the majority started due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that is 83.6%.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Even in the public sector there was a presidential decree for the institutions to apply this modality to those officials whose work does not require physical presence.That is, because of the pandemic, both the public and private sectors began to allow their employees to perform their functions away from the office.

    “In urban areas 17.3% of people telework, while 5.3% do so in rural areas,” the study said. That is, there is a difference of 11.9 percentage points.The average remote work per week is four days and it is women who use this modality the most.”The percentage of women who telework is 18.9% while in the case of men it is 11.3%,” the survey indicated.

    Most connected

    The percentage of people who telework is very small when compared to the percentage of households that have an Internet connection.There are just over 1.6 million homes in the country.

    According to the Enaho, 81.3% of these homes have a connection to the network, that is, just over 1.3 million. The urban area is where more families have Internet, with 85.3%. In rural areas the percentage reached 70.6%.There are 308,000 homes that still do not have any connection of this type.

    Regarding the issue of education and connectivity, 75.2% of people who attend formal education have Internet for private service at home. 15.1% have access subsidized by the “Connected Homes” program.On the other hand, 9.8% of this population does not have Internet service in their home.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceHermes Solano
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCocoa is the Ancestral Treasure Seeking to Resurface in costa Rica
    Next articleThe Scientific Race to Find People Resistant to COVID-19
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleCarlos Silva -

    The World Music Journey

    The concept of music has evolved since its origin in ancient Greece in which poetry, music and dance were brought together without distinction as a unitary art.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER