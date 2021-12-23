More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Restriction on the Number of Passengers That Can Be Transported On Buses in Costa Rica Will Be Eliminated

    This way there will be greater mobility and fewer restrictions

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Government of Costa Rica endorsed the elimination of the restriction on the number of passengers that can be transported on buses. After the announcement of the Executive Power, up to 20 passengers may travel standing, however the amount will be indefinite as of January 1st, 2022.

    When the Covid-19 pandemic began, the operating scheme of the units had to be modified due to the existing risk because it was considered that the units became sources of contagion of the virus.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Given the inability of the 1.8 meter distance suggested on buses, the Public Transport Council (CTP) adopted the policy of transporting passengers using the mask.

    Flexibility

    Manuel Vega, executive director of the CTP, said that this change is due to the relaxation of the measures adopted because of the pandemic. “According to what the Ministry of Health indicates, which is what we directly attend to, we hope that there will be greater mobility, fewer restrictions, but I believe that the issue of the use of the mask will continue for a long time”.

    That is going to be maintained until the Ministry of Health tells us otherwise, but we are going into a process of greater mobility and that is good for businessmen and users,” he said.

    Asked about the possibility of implementing the QR code on each of the trips made on the buses, the entity attached to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport ruled it out. The idea is that as the vaccination process continues, the corresponding actions will be carried out for the benefit of those who use this means of transport.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleChristmas Shopping: A Tradition That Resists the Pandemic In 2021
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Restriction on the Number of Passengers That Can Be Transported On Buses in Costa Rica Will Be Eliminated

    The Government of Costa Rica endorsed the elimination of the restriction on the number of passengers that can be...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER