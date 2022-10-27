Famous Chef Jorge Rausch Will Visit Costa Rica

The renowned Colombian chef Jorge Rausch will visit Costa Rica to be part of the jury of the reality show “Evento Parrillero EPA”. He is also known for his participation in different TV programs related to gastronomy, including ‘Hermanos en la Cocina’ and ‘Las Claves de Jorge Raush’, on the El Gourmet channel, and ‘Cocineros al Límite’ on the Utilísima channel.



Likewise, he was part of the jury MasterChef Colombia, Ecuador and Chile; MasterChef Junior Colombia, and MasterChef Celebrity Colombia and Chile. His task in Costa Rica will be to choose, along with other experts, the winner and the best barbecue at the national level. The competition will take place on November 12th, at 10 a.m. and will be broadcast on Facebook Live, through the official profile of EPA Costa Rica.





Registrations are open





Those interested in participating in this reality show, and be renowned as the best barbecue in the country, can enter the following link and register. There is time to register until October 27th, 2022.



In total, 7 people will be selected to compete in this barbecue event, but these participants will not be alone, since they will team up with a Costa Rican personality who will be by their side to help them achieve their goal. These public figures are the journalist and presenter Ginnés Rodríguez, the comedian and impersonator Norval Calvo, the singer Tipi Rogers, and the goalkeeper Noelia Bermúdez. Also, joining the competition are comedian and broadcaster Gustavo Gamboa, businesswoman Marisol Soto, and Esteban Ramírez, vocalist for the group Percance.



Edgar Silva avocados

Édgar Silva will be one of the hosts of the reality show. (Archive/The Observer)



The reality show will be led by the presenter Viviana Calderón and the renowned journalist Edgar Silva, who will be in charge of transmitting the emotions to the spectators and testing the ability of the contestants in front of the grill with different surprise challenges. The production will also have EPA and Char-Broil representatives as judges.

“We are very excited to bring an activity full of excitement and healthy fun to Costa Rican homes for the third consecutive year. The barbecue event is made to share and enjoy with the family. As in previous editions, we will have the participation of well-loved personalities at the national level, in addition to a deluxe jury”, said Angélica Zamora, EPA’s Corporate Communications coordinator.



People who watch the barbecue reality show through Live will be able to win prizes from their homes just by voting for their favorite participants and interacting on the live broadcast. All information about the contest will be available on EPA’s social networks.