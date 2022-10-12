More
    Expoviajes Returns With the Slogan of Stimulating Costa Rican Trips Abroad

    “If you come, you travel” is the slogan of the eighth edition of Expoviajes, an event that seeks to stimulate Costa Ricans traveling abroad

    Expoviajes returns after a two-year break due to the suspension of events due to the pandemic. Its organizers assure that this fair seeks to contribute to the economic reactivation of the Costa Rican tourism sector.

    “Expoviajes represents by its sole execution a productive chain of suppliers in the sector such as stands, printed matter, florists, among many others. The participation of 40 companies represents in turn around 200 direct jobs,” said Leonel Bonilla, director of the fair.

    What will visitors find?

    Bonilla commented that visitors will be able to find:

    • Touristic destinations
    • Travel financing
    • Loyalty programs
    • Airlines
    • Cruise ships
    • Hotels
    • Tourist attractions and theme Parks
    • Banks
    • Travel agency
    • tour operators
    • Rent-a-car agencies
    • Land carriers
    • Insurance companies

    Mauricio Ventura, former Minister of Tourism, stressed that trips abroad also contribute to the national economic revival. “There is a very clear synergy between outbound and inbound tourism that contributes to the reactivation of the Costa Rican tourism sector. When there was talk of zero season and a crisis in the tourism sector due to a pandemic, everyone thought that those who receive tourists from abroad were in crisis. But they forgot that those who took Costa Ricans abroad were still in crisis, because people neither entered nor left,” explained Ventura.

    Ventura estimated that “the occupancy of planes generated by Costa Ricans leaving the country has fluctuated around 30%.” This makes Costa Rica -in addition to the arrival of foreigners to the country- a valuable destination.

    Expoviajes still keeps registration open for the last spaces. Companies interested in participating can be contacted by email : [email protected]

