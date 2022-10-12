More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Healthy Aging and Compassionate Cities are a Challenge for Costa Rica

    “Partir con Dignidad Foundation” launches campaign to demolish myths and raise awareness of the changes that the country requires

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Through a campaign that aims to break down myths about old age and at the same time raise awareness about current and future challenges, the Partir con Dignidad Foundation promotes healthy aging and compassionate cities throughout Costa Rica.

    In the country, a population of 500,000 older adults is estimated; however, by 2050 that figure would easily double, according to projections. And it is that today women and men reach a life expectancy of 83 and 78 years respectively, which poses a series of challenges at the governmental and private levels, to guarantee an effective quality of life.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Campaign “Todos con vos”

    Within the framework of the International Day of the Elderly Person (October 1) and the World Palliative Care Day (October 8), the Foundation launched the campaign “Todos con vos“. The idea is to promote the necessary changes that allow older adults to continue to be actively involved within the communities.

    “Continuing to build a social fabric that allows generating compassionate communities for older adults, especially those who are in vulnerable situations and require support for well-being in their old age, is essential,” according to José Ernesto Picado Ovares, a specialist in geriatrics. and palliative care and founder of the Partir con Dignidad Foundation.

    The campaign will have a series of resources, such as talks and materials for social networks that seek to demystify situations and concepts that hinder healthy aging. The campaign will be on the air until November 7 and has the support of CoopeAnde, Cadena Radial Costarricense (CRC), Grupo INS and Himalaya.

    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceEsteban Arrieta
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleExpoviajes Returns With the Slogan of Stimulating Costa Rican Trips Abroad
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Expoviajes Returns With the Slogan of Stimulating Costa Rican Trips Abroad

    Expoviajes returns after a two-year break due to the suspension of events due to the pandemic
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER