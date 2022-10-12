Healthy Aging and Compassionate Cities are a Challenge for Costa Rica

Through a campaign that aims to break down myths about old age and at the same time raise awareness about current and future challenges, the Partir con Dignidad Foundation promotes healthy aging and compassionate cities throughout Costa Rica.

In the country, a population of 500,000 older adults is estimated; however, by 2050 that figure would easily double, according to projections. And it is that today women and men reach a life expectancy of 83 and 78 years respectively, which poses a series of challenges at the governmental and private levels, to guarantee an effective quality of life.

Campaign “Todos con vos”

Within the framework of the International Day of the Elderly Person (October 1) and the World Palliative Care Day (October 8), the Foundation launched the campaign “Todos con vos“. The idea is to promote the necessary changes that allow older adults to continue to be actively involved within the communities.

“Continuing to build a social fabric that allows generating compassionate communities for older adults, especially those who are in vulnerable situations and require support for well-being in their old age, is essential,” according to José Ernesto Picado Ovares, a specialist in geriatrics. and palliative care and founder of the Partir con Dignidad Foundation.

The campaign will have a series of resources, such as talks and materials for social networks that seek to demystify situations and concepts that hinder healthy aging. The campaign will be on the air until November 7 and has the support of CoopeAnde, Cadena Radial Costarricense (CRC), Grupo INS and Himalaya.